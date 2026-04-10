YSRCP MP Tanuja Rani opposes shifting the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) Railway Line from the Waltair Division, calling it the "right of tribals." She has raised the issue in Parliament and urges collective political action to protect tribal interests.

KK Line is 'Right of Tribals', Must Remain Under Waltair Division

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Araku, Tanuja Rani, on Friday asserted that the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) Railway Line is the "right of tribals" and must continue under the Waltair Division, opposing any move to shift it to the Rayagada Division.

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Speaking to ANI, Rani said she has consistently raised concerns at multiple levels to protect the interests of tribal communities dependent on the railway line. "As of now, I have already spoken in the Parliament and also met with the Union Railway Minister. I am continuously submitting representations to the Railway Minister advocating that the KK Line should remain part of the Waltair Division and not be separated," she said.

Historical and Administrative Significance

Highlighting the historical and administrative significance of the route, she added, "The KK Line mustn't be integrated into the Rayagada Division, as it has been under the jurisdiction of the Waltair Division for ages."

Call for Collective Political Action

Rani further emphasised the need for collective political effort, urging leaders from the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh to take a stand on the issue. "I have formally requested the Minister regarding these issues. Now, the outcome also depends significantly on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and the relevant state ministers. Since the ruling government has many MPs from the same party, they must also join this fight," she said.

The MP noted that she has been actively pursuing the matter through parliamentary interventions, stating, "I have been putting in consistent effort from the beginning by meeting ministers and speaking in Parliament, but collaborative action is now necessary".

Broader Political Tensions in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, political tensions in Andhra Pradesh remain high, with YSRCP leaders continuing to criticise the state government on various issues. Senior leader Srikanth Reddy recently alleged financial irregularities in capital development projects, while party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the ruling government of focusing solely on Amaravati for alleged financial gains. (ANI)