Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed the Telangana government's move to split the GHMC into three corporations. He accused the Congress govt of violating central census guidelines by changing ward boundaries and criticised the large-scale IAS transfers.

Reddy Criticises GHMC Split, Alleges Violations

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday criticised the Telangana government's decision to divide the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate corporations, claiming that this decision has led to the transfer of many IAS officers, and appoitment of special officers.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said, "Many IAS officers have been transferred in large numbers... Elections are underway, the GHMC has been divided into 3 corporations, and special officers have been appointed." The Union Minister further stated that the Centre had issued guidelines to all state governments in December, advising that revenue and ward boundaries should not be altered in any district. Reddy accused the Congress government in Telangana of violating official guidelines. "A census is going to be conducted in the country. In December, all the state governments were given guidelines from the Centre in December that revenue and ward borders should not be changed in any district. However, this Congress government, in Hyderabad, Nalgonda, and Gajwel, has violated the entire census norms by changing wards. This Congress government is a government of violations. The Chief Minister violates rules. Rahul Gandhi violates Lok Sabha norms. Rahul Gandhi violates Supreme Court guidelines. Rahul Gandhi violates the Central Election Commission and the defense system. This is a party that violates rules," he added.

GHMC Announces 'CURE' Framework Reorganisation

This follows the GHMC's reorganisation of the urban governance structure in the Hyderabad region under the Core Urban Region (CURE) framework, which led to the establishment of three Municipal Corporations.

A post from the GHMC official X account on Tuesday said, "Urban Governance Restructuring to Strengthen CURE !! The Government of Telangana has reorganised the urban governance structure in the Hyderabad region under the Core Urban Region (CURE) framework through http://G.O.Ms.No.55, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development (GHMC-1) Department, dated 11.02.2026, resulting in the constitution of the following three Municipal Corporations: 1. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (#GHMC) 2. Cyberabad Municipal Corporation 3. Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation"

New Structure and Special Officer Appointed

"As part of the reorganisation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (#GHMC) has been restructured to function with 6 Zones, 30 Circles, and 150 Wards, covering an extent of approximately 689 square kilometres, to strengthen decentralised administration and improve civic service delivery. In continuation of the above reorganisation, Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development Department, has been entrusted with the responsibility of Special Officer for the three Municipal Corporations, and is coordinating the reorganisation process from the GHMC Head Office...", the post read.

