Major Arshdeep Gill of the Indian Army was conferred the Kirti Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu. He expressed pride, calling the award an honour for him, his unit, Punjab, and the nation, and a source of motivation for future service.

Major Arshdeep Gill of the Indian Army expressed pride and gratitude after being conferred the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, by President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking after receiving the prestigious honour, Major Gill said the award was a matter of immense pride not only for him but also for his unit, Punjab, and the entire nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I have been honoured with the Kirti Chakra, the country's second-highest gallantry award. This is a matter of great pride for me, for my unit, for Punjab, and for the nation, and I am very happy," Major Gill said. He added that the recognition would serve as a source of motivation for him to continue serving the country with dedication and commitment in the future. "This is an inspiration for me to continue doing good work in the future as well," he said.

About the Kirti Chakra

The Kirti Chakra is one of India's most distinguished gallantry awards and is conferred for acts of conspicuous bravery, daring action, or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. The decoration is awarded to members of the Armed Forces, police personnel, and civilians who display exceptional courage in the face of danger.

Other Awardees

Among the Kirti Chakra awardees were Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A of the Regiment of Artillery attached to 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba of 2 PARA (Special Forces), Major Arshdeep Singh of 1 Assam Rifles, Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair of the Indian Air Force, and Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of 4 PARA (Special Forces), according to a release.

Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred 51 gallantry awards, including seven Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras and 29 Shaurya Chakras, on personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State and Union Territory Police during Phase-I of the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the awards included two Kirti Chakras (Posthumous), three Vir Chakras (Posthumous) and one Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous). The honours were bestowed on personnel for displaying exceptional courage, outstanding bravery and devotion to duty while carrying out operations in challenging circumstances. (ANI)