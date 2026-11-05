Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offered satirical advice to Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate, claiming he could prove the PM is being controlled by US leadership.

Rijiju's Satirical Advice to Rahul Gandhi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday, in a satirical strike at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, listed seven points, claiming that this could help the Congress party win more seats in Parliament. In a post on X, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that Gandhi should avoid "secret foreign vacations," not meet people with an "anti-Indian" agenda, respect elders, take Parliament seriously, treat the BJP as a political opponent instead of an enemy, respect the Constitution of India, and allow the Congress to work democratically by smashing dynastic politics.

"The Congress Party can win more MPs if Rahul Gandhi ji can do these: 1. Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently. 2. Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition. 3. Do not meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda. 4. End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji. Treat BJP as a political opponent, not an enemy. 5. Take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates & discussions. 6. Respect the Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions. 7. Allow the Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics," he said.

Congress Party can win more MPs if Rahul Gandhi ji can do these: 1. Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently. 2. Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition. 3. Do not meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda. 4. End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji. Treat BJP as political opponent, not enemy. 5. Take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates & discussion. 6. Respect Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions. 7. Allow Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 4, 2026

Gandhi's Challenge to the Prime Minister

The remarks came after Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, claiming that he could prove within five minutes that the Prime Minister was a 'desh-drohi' (traitor) and was being controlled by US President Donald Trump. Addressing the Congress party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, Gandhi said that PM Modi would not agree to sit across the table from him for a debate, adding that the Prime Minister could choose anyone as the judge and decide the venue for the discussion.

"Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting, I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him," Gandhi said. (ANI)