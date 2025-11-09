Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit back at Jairam Ramesh over his jibe at the government on the winter session's duration, appealing to Congress to participate in debates and not create obstacles for other sincere MPs in Parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit back at Jairam Ramesh over his jibe at the government over the duration of the winter session of Parliament. The Union Minister said he will never tire of appealing to the Congress Party to participate in parliamentary debates and discussions.

In a post on X, Rijiju responded to a video clip of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in which he asked if the government was running away from debate in Parliament. Jairam Ramesh had made the remarks to ANI. The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and conclude on December 19. Rijiju said Congress should not "create obstacles for other sincere MPs" keen to take part in the debate. "As if Congress leaders are interested in running Parliament Session! But I will never get tired of repeatedly appealing the Congress Party to participate in the Parliament debates and discussions and also not to create obstacles for other sincere MPs. Let Parliament function," he said in a post on X.

Ramesh slams 'delayed and truncated' session

Jairam Ramesh earlier slammed the government over the duration and timing of the winter session of Parliament, saying it is "unusually delayed and truncated" and asked, "what is the government running away from?". Talking with ANI, Jairam Ramesh said the winter session is usually convened between November 20 and 23 and continues untill December 24. He said the session will have only 15 sittings. "I was very surprised that this winter session was called so late. It's usually convened between November 20th and 23rd, and 24th December, lasting three to four weeks. I was surprised that this time the session will begin on December 1st and last only 15 days... I don't understand what the government is running away from," he said.

Taking a dig at the government, the Congress leader said sessions are shortened before elections and asked if the Lok Sabha polls are coming. "Is the session being shortened because of Delhi's pollution? Is there no legislation or bill? Is there no topic for debate?... They just want to end it as a formality as quickly as possible. This is the first time we've seen this... Yes, sessions are shortened before elections, so does this indicate that the Lok Sabha elections are coming? he asked.

'No shortage of issues for debate'

Jairam Ramesh said that there are many issues, including SIR, rate of economic growth, unemployment and President Trump's repeated claims of mediation in resolving the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor. "A major issue will be the SIR issue...The Prime Minister's silence on Trump's statements is a major issue. The current relationship with China is unresolved...There hasn't been a border agreement with China. We haven't returned to the previous situation. Negotiations are being held between the two countries based on the new normal that China has established. So, there are many such issues regarding the economy, the rate of economic growth, GDP, unemployment is a major issue. There is no shortage of issues. We keep issuing notices again and again, but no action is ever taken on them. The government does whatever it wants," the Congress leader said.

'People have voted for change in Bihar'

Responding to a query, Jairam Ramesh stated that the high voter turnout in Bihar indicates a demand for change. He expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government. "People have voted for change in Bihar...The high voter turnout in Bihar is a sign that the public has decided that they want change. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the NDA's time is over. Mahagathbandhan will be forming the government in Bihar," he said.

Jairam Ramesh also took a dig at the government over the duration of the winter session of Parliament in a post on X. "It has just been announced that the Winter Session of Parliament will be from Dec 1st till 19th. This is unusually delayed and truncated. It will be just 15 working days. What is the message being conveyed? Clearly, the Government has no business to transact, no Bills to get passed, and no debates to be allowed," he said.

Winter Session officially convened from Dec 1-19

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Union Government's proposal to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1 to December 19. Rijiju said in a post on X earlier that the government looks forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people. "President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business). Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy & serves the aspirations of the people," he said. (ANI)