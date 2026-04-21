BJP's CR Kesavan slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for calling PM Modi a 'terrorist', calling the remarks a 'toxic, venomous attack' that reflects the 'diseased mentality' of the Congress leadership.

'Diseased mentality': BJP slams Kharge over 'terrorist' jibe at PM

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Tuesday condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks in which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist", asserting that such statements reflect the deep-rooted, diseased mentality of the Congress party's top leadership.

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Lambasting the Congress, Kesavan said, "Congress President Mallikarju Karage's toxic, venomous attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji reflects the deep-rooted, diseased mentality of the Congress top leadership. Mr. Karage's disgraceful comments are now being condemned by our people across the country and this poisonous politics of hate unleashed by the Congress party once again reminds our people why Rahul Gandhi's Congress is the greatest threat to India's unity and why Rahul Gandhi's Congress is the greatest threat to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution."

The BJP leader further declared that the "poisonous politics of hate" unleashed by the Congress party serves as proof that "Rahul Gandhi's Congress" is the greatest threat to India's unity. Kesavan asserted that the "love and affection" of the people serves as a protective shield for PM Modi. "Earlier, we had seen how Mr. Karage had made dangerous remarks inciting people on religious grounds to eliminate political opponents and today he has just crossed the line and Mr. Karage's remarks mirror exactly the way in which Rahul Gandhi speaks. The love and affection of 140 crore Indians is the protective shield for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and regardless of what crass, uncouth attacks the Congress party make, the people of our country will reject and defeat the Congress party," added Kesavan.

Other BJP leaders react

Additionally, other BJP leaders criticised Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks. BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat dismissed the Congress President's words, declaring that Congress's words spoken against PM Modi are not new and the party is now 'on the verge of collapse'. "Mallikarjun Kharge's words for the Prime Minister are nothing new. The Congress party is in frustration that is why they are passing such comments... The Congress party is now on the verge of collapse," Sehrawat told ANI.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh alleged that Kharge's remarks serve as an attack on Indian institutions. "Kharge's words reflect Mental Bankruptcy. This is an attack on the Indian Constitution, Indian institutions...it is an attack on the Prime Minister position...country won't forgive them, " Chugh told ANI.

What did Mallikarjun Kharge say?

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu. Highlighting opposition unity during the defeat of the Delimitation Bill, which had also been linked to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.' "I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.