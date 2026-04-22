Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal condemned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his 'terrorist' remark against PM Modi. He called for decorum and questioned the Congress party's inaction. Kharge later clarified his statement.

Odisha BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal condemned Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge over his ''terrorist'' remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for restraint and decorum in political discourse.

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'Cannot Be Condemned Enough'

Reacting to the statement on Tuesday, Samal said the language used by a senior political leader was unacceptable and urged all parties to maintain standards in public communication. "I condemn this. He needs to learn how to conduct politics while maintaining decorum," he said.

He further criticised the nature of the remark, stating that such comments from a senior leader could not be ignored or justified. "That a senior leader like him has issued such a statement is something that cannot be condemned enough," he added.

'A Test for the Congress Party'

Questioning the Congress party's internal response, Samal said the incident also placed responsibility on the party leadership to act appropriately. "This serves as a test for the Congress party to demonstrate what action they will take against their own President," he said.

The Odisha BJP chief also urged leaders to be mindful before making public statements, especially on sensitive political matters. "Before using certain words, he ought to think carefully about what he is saying."

The 'Terrorist' Remark

Meanwhile, the controversy stems from Kharge's speech during the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, where he criticised the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP while making sharp remarks against PM Modi. Kharge allegedly referred to Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality", sparking political backlash.

"I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this women's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," Kharge had said while addressing the gathering.

Kharge's Clarification

However, after criticism, Kharge later clarified his remarks, stating that he intended to refer to Modi as someone who "terrorises political opponents" rather than calling him a terrorist. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said in his clarification.