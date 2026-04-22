BJP MLA Meghana Bordikar slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his "terrorist" remark against PM Modi, calling it shameful and condemning it. Kharge later clarified his statement amid the political row and a BJP complaint to the EC.

BJP Condemns Kharge's 'Shameful' Remark

BJP MLA Meghana Bordikar has condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remark referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrorist" during an election campaign, calling it "shameful". Speaking to ANI, Bordikar said, "It is the opposition's job to speak... PM Modi resides in the heart of 140 crore people... Everyone will taunt Mallikarjun Kharge on this statement, and this is very shameful. I condemn this."

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Kharge's remark, made during campaigning in Tamil Nadu, triggered a major political row, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of lowering the level of political discourse. The Congress President later clarified that his statement was intended to highlight alleged misuse of central agencies by the government and that he did not literally call the Prime Minister a terrorist. The BJP has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission, alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, and demanded an apology from Kharge. Several party leaders, including Union Ministers, criticised the statement, terming it an insult to the office of the Prime Minister and the electorate.

Bordikar on Women's Empowerment

Amid the controversy, Bordikar also spoke on the Women's Reservation Bill, crediting the Modi government for prioritising women's empowerment. "No one thought of women yet, but PM Modi has brought very good schemes for them... The dreams of women have been shattered..." she said, attacking opposition parties for what she described as neglect of women's issues in the past.

Electoral and Legislative Context

Notably, the remarks come at a time when Tamil Nadu is set to vote on April 23, with the vote counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the NDA led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and PMK.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required two-thirds majority on Friday. Om Birla confirmed that the Bill did not pass, after which the government decided not to proceed with the linked Delimitation Bill and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. The proposed legislation sought to increase the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 816 seats with 33 per cent reservation for women, alongside delimitation based on the 2011 Census.