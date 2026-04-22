BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Mallikarjun Kharge's 'terrorist' jibe against PM Modi, calling it 'premeditated' and demanding EC action. Kharge had made the remark in TN but later clarified he meant Modi 'terrorises' political opponents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday reacted to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's "terrorist" remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming the statement "premeditated" and demanding action from the Election Commission.

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Referring to the timing of the remark, Poonawalla linked it to the ongoing remembrance of the Pahalgam terror attack anniversary. Speaking to ANI, he said, "What has been said by Kharge ji is not a coincidence but a premeditated action. The language used against the three-time elected PM of India, and calling him a terrorist and saying it at a time when we are commemorating one year of Pahalgam." He further alleged that such remarks reflect a pattern of political conduct by the Congress, stating, "To abuse Modi has become a practice of Congress."

Poonawalla also raised strong objections over what he called a contradictory stance on terrorism, saying, "You are giving a clean chit to Islamic jihadis, but calling Modi a terrorist." Calling for institutional action, the BJP spokesperson said the Election Commission should intervene. He stated, "It is our request to the Election Commission to take action on Mallikarjun Kharge and ask him to issue an unconditional apology."

The 'Terrorist' Remark That Sparked Controversy

The whole controversy heated up from Mallikarjun Kharge's speech during the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, where he criticised the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP while making sharp remarks against PM Modi. Kharge allegedly referred to Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality", sparking political backlash.

"I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this woman's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," Kharge had said while addressing the gathering.

Kharge Issues Clarification

However, after criticism, Kharge later clarified his remarks, stating that he intended to refer to Modi as someone who "terrorises political opponents" rather than calling him a terrorist. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said in his clarification. (ANI)

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