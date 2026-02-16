Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra hit out at Congress's Priyank Kharge, calling his remarks against the RSS an attempt to 'grab media attention' amid internal tussles within the Congress party over the Chief Minister's post.

Vijayendra Slams Kharge's 'Media Attention' Ploy

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra on Monday strongly criticised Congress leader Priyank Kharge over his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling them an attempt to "grab media attention".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference, Vijayendra said, "Priyank Kharge is merely seeking media attention. At a time when discussions about a potential change of Chief Minister are heating up, and there is an internal tussle between the CM and DYCM for the top post, he chooses to talk about the RSS."

He further criticised Kharge for focusing on national and international issues rather than local governance, saying, "Priyank Kharge rarely holds press conferences about his own department. His father, the long-time AICC president, has held power in Kalaburagi for decades, yet Priyank has not addressed pressing issues such as poor exam results, backwardness in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, health, or education. The Dr M Govind Rao committee highlighted domestic imbalances in 51 backward taluks in Kalyan, Karnataka and Kittur, Karnataka did he raise these concerns anywhere?"

Kharge Alleges 'Money Laundering Racket' in RSS

The remarks came after the Congress leader Priyank Kharge had questioned the source of funds collected by the RSS and its affiliated bodies at a book release event in Bengaluru "Around 2500 affiliated organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including America and England. Considering this, it can be said that there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," he said.

Kharge added, "If we ask about the source of RSS money, they tell us that we will get Guru Dakshina. However, when I did some research, according to them, Guru Dakshina means 'flag'. So, tomorrow morning, if I also hoist the blue flag and collect money, I will ask the government and them (RSS) whether they will agree. Thus, no one can escape baseless words. From now on, I will not give up until this RSS organisation is registered under the Constitution and the law."

Criticism of Religious Discourse and BJP Leaders

Kharge also criticised recent religious discourse, saying interpretations of the Ramayana were being distorted for political purposes. Referring to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he remarked that leaders were making statements on social issues while remaining detached from personal responsibility.

"Ramayana, written by Valmiki, is different; what is happening now is different. Politicians and religious leaders are talking about religion as they wish. No religion incites violence. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who says that one should have three children, is not getting married. However, he talks about raising other people's children. Thus, the BJP is constantly saying things outside and inside, and is sending the children of the poor to the streets," Kharge said.