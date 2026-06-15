Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge defended his open letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, stating he raised valid legal and constitutional questions about the RSS's legal status and transparency, which the organisation itself must answer.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday defended his open letter addressed to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying that he had raised legal and constitutional questions that should be answered by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) itself.

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Speaking to reporters, Kharge said that the issues highlighted in his letter pertained to the organisation's legal status and were not for him to explain. The Karnataka Minister asserted that his letter sought clarity on matters relating to constitutional and legal provisions and maintained that the RSS leadership should respond to the concerns he had raised.

"I am very clear. I have raised some legal issues, I have asked some Constitutional questions. Let Mr Mohan Bhagwat answer, let the RSS answer. Why should I answer? They are the ones who are not registered. Why are they not getting registered--how can I answer this?" Kharge said.

Kharge's Letter Seeks Clarity on RSS's Legal Status

Earlier in the day, Kharge wrote an open letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation marks 100 years of its existence.

In his open letter, Kharge said an organisation that claims to have over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad has a significant presence in public life and, therefore, must be held to the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance".

Citing the annual report for 2025-26 released by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the RSS' highest decision-making body, Kharge said the organisation has a substantial footprint in Karnataka, with 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans and 60 monthly mandalis.

"Such an extensive organisational presence, especially when it involves regular public mobilisation, uniformed route marches and large-scale social outreach, cannot be treated as a private or informal arrangement. It raises legitimate questions about legal status, accountability, financial transparency, public order, permissions, sources of funding and compliance with the Constitution and laws of India," Kharge said in the letter.

The Congress leader requested the RSS to depute its authorised office-bearers to explain the legal grounds on which an organisation of such magnitude continues to function "without being formally registered as a legal entity or as a body of individuals under the applicable laws."

RSS Chief on Misunderstandings

Meanwhile on Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh is the world's largest voluntary organisation but also the "most misunderstood", which has caused unnecessary public apprehensions.

Speaking at the '100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' event, he invited people to examine the organisation themselves, asserting "Sangh is nothing dangerous" and can be tested, accepted or rejected.

"So that about the Sangh, there are so many misunderstandings. People say that the Sangh is the largest voluntary organisation in the world. But the Sangh is also the most misunderstood organisation in the world. And therefore, there is an unnecessary apprehension in public mind," RSS Chief said. (ANI)