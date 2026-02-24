In Bhopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked PM Modi, alleging he compromised India's dignity with Trump and failed farmers and youth. He supported the IYC's protest and contrasted his party's 'Gandhi' ideology with 'Godse'.

Kharge on National Dignity and IYC Protest

Addressing party workers and farmers, Kharge claimed that India's self-respect was compromised. "On the day you mortgaged our self-respect to Trump, our dignity was lost that very day," he said, adding that those accusing the Youth Congress of insulting the nation were themselves responsible for undermining it. "We are the ones who save the country. We are the ones who give our lives, and we are never those who take lives. We don't have any Godse; we have Gandhi. And today, to fight the youth's battle, we have Rahul Gandhi," Kharge said, while backing the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) for its protest at the AI Impact Summit.

Kharge congratulated the IYC's leaders and workers for standing firm. His remarks came after IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib was sent to four-day police custody in connection with the "shirtless" protest, along with the arrest of seven party workers.

'Youth Have No Jobs, Farmers Are Hit Hard'

"The youth of this country have no jobs; they are on the streets. There's no food; they are on an empty stomach. Today, farmers' cotton, soybean, oil, and pulses are being hit hard," Kharge said, urging party workers not to compromise on these issues.

Slams PM Modi's Silence on Trump's Claims

He further alleged that the Prime Minister attempts to intimidate people through repeated speeches while remaining silent on key issues. Referring to the India-US interim trade agreement, Kharge said, "These people, Modi ji, always pat their own backs. I am a very great patriot. If you were a patriot, you wouldn't have bowed down while talking to Trump. You wouldn't have rubbed your nose before him."

He also criticised the Prime Minister for remaining silent over repeated claims made by US President Trump regarding mediation between India and Pakistan. "And until today, Modi remained silent... Trump himself said, 'I stopped the Operation Sindoor. Who said this? Trump said it," Kharge alleged.

(ANI)