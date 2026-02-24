Chhattisgarh's Rs 1.72 lakh crore budget for 2026-27 focuses on developing Bastar and formerly Naxal-hit areas. It includes plans for 'Education Cities,' a super-speciality hospital, and a major irrigation project on the Indravati River.

The Chhattisgarh government has presented a Rs 1.72 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for education, health, irrigation, digital connectivity, and employment, with special focus on Bastar and other formerly Naxal-affected regions. Finance Minister OP Choudhary presented the state's third budget under the theme of "SANKALP".

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the 2026-27 budget as a strong commitment to public welfare and development. He said the budget aims to transform Chhattisgarh into a developed state by empowering farmers, women, youth, and workers. Key allocations in agriculture, industry, health, and infrastructure are expected to generate employment opportunities and enhance the living standards of citizens across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Budget Allocations and Green Initiatives

The budget places strong emphasis on the social sector, which accounts for 40 of total expenditure, while 36% is earmarked for boosting economic activities and 24% for administrative and general services. In addition, a special green budget of Rs 14,300 crore has been allocated to promote environmental protection and sustainable development initiatives.

Special Focus on Bastar and Formerly Naxal-Affected Regions

The budget places strong emphasis on the overall development of Surguja, Bastar, and other formerly Naxal-affected regions.

Education and Cultural Development

In a landmark move for education in Bastar, the government has announced the establishment of two "Education Cities" in sensitive areas like Abujhmad and Jagargunda, with a budget allocation of Rs 100 crore, a release said. Special initiatives have also been planned to promote sports and preserve cultural identity, including the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, providing a platform for local talent and reinforcing the region's positive identity. Additionally, 1,500 new positions have been created for Bastar Fighters.

Healthcare Expansion

The government has prioritised expanding healthcare services in remote areas. Plans include the establishment of a super-speciality hospital in Jagdalpur and a medical college and medical city in Dantewada. Special recruitment drives for doctors will be conducted to ensure that residents in these regions have access to quality healthcare within their own communities.

Irrigation and Agriculture Boost

In the irrigation sector, a major project has been announced to construct a barrage on the Indravati River at an estimated cost of Rs 2,024 crore. This initiative is expected to provide irrigation facilities to an additional 32,000 hectares in the Bastar region, significantly boosting agricultural productivity and supporting farmers' livelihoods, a release stated.

Empowering Women and Farmers

The Chhattisgarh Budget 2026-27 includes major initiatives to promote the economic and social empowerment of women. A 50 percent exemption on registration fees for property purchased in women's names has been proposed, encouraging property ownership and financial security. The government will also launch the Rani Durgavati Yojana, providing Rs 1.5 lakh to eligible girls when they reach the age of 18. Additionally, the Mukhyamantri Lakhpati Didi Parikrama Yojana will be implemented, and 250 Mahatari Sadans will be constructed to further support women's social empowerment, a release added.

Significant allocations have been made to strengthen the agriculture sector. Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for the Krishak Unnati Yojana, aimed at providing financial support to farmers and boosting agricultural development. Irrigation infrastructure will be improved with Rs 5,500 crore allocated for agricultural pumps, while Rs 600 crore has been set aside to support landless farming families. A further Rs 100 crore will be invested in employment-oriented initiatives such as agro-based industries, agro-forest processing, rice mills, and poultry farms in Bastar and Surguja, helping increase farmers' incomes and strengthen the rural economy.

Healthcare for Government Employees

The budget also provides for the implementation of a cashless medical scheme to safeguard the health of government employees. Under this scheme, employees will receive treatment at listed government and private hospitals without making cash payments, ensuring hassle-free access to healthcare. Rs 100 crore has been allocated to support this initiative, a release added. (ANI)