Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi govt's foreign policy, citing plans to lift the ban on Chinese firms as an insult to Galwan martyrs. He also criticised PM Modi's silence on Trump's remarks on India's Russian oil exports.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Centre over reports suggesting that the Indian government plans to scrap five-year-old restrictions on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts, alleging inconsistency in the Modi government's foreign policy.

'Insult to Galwan Martyrs'

Kharge said that foreign policy "swings like a wild pendulum" while pointing out the inconsistency in India's foreign policy. He added that the people were bearing the cost. Taking a dig at PM Modi's "Main desh ko jhukne nahi dunga" remarks, Kharge said that the current situation reflects the opposite of that claim.

“मैं देश नहीं झुकने दूँगा” आज जो हो रहा है, वो बिलकुल उसका उल्टा है। दो ताज़ा उदाहरण — 1️⃣ 5 साल से लगा चीनी कंपनियों पर बैन हटाया जा रहा है। गलवान में भारतीय वीर सैनिकों ने जो आहुति दी, उनके बलिदान का अपमान तो मोदी जी चीन को CLEAN CHIT थमाकर किया था। अब चीनी कंपनियों के… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 9, 2026

"'Main desh ko jhukne nahi dunga'. What is happening today is the exact opposite. Two recent examples: The ban on Chinese companies, in place for 5 years, is being lifted. The sacrifice of our brave Indian soldiers in Galwan was insulted by Modi when he gave China a CLEAN CHIT. Now, by rolling out the 'red carpet' for Chinese companies, he is showing just how deep the 'red colour' runs in his 'red eye'," Kharge posted on X.

Criticism Over 'Surrender' to US

The Congress chief also criticised PM Modi's silence on US President Donald Trump's remarks on India's Russian oil exports, calling it a sign of "surrender".

"US President Trump is commenting daily on India's Russian oil exports. But Modi is silent. He is averting his gaze. The 'sir' thing looks more like 'surrender'. For us, foreign policy means prioritising national interest above all. But the Modi government has dealt a severe blow to our Non-Aligned and Strategic Autonomy foreign policy," he said.

'Wild Pendulum' Foreign Policy

Kharge further added, "The Modi government's foreign policy swings like a Wild Pendulum, now this way, now that way, and the people of India are bearing the cost of it."

The restrictions on Chinese firms were imposed following the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in 2020. The possible shift comes as India and China look to normalise ties amid US pressure on New Delhi. Last year, PM Modi visited China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to strengthen the bilateral cooperation.