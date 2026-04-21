Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, accusing the BJP of a 'dangerous game' by linking women's reservation to delimitation, which he said would punish states like Tamil Nadu.

Kharge on Women's Reservation and Delimitation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hailed the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, accusing the BJP of a "dangerous game" by linking women's reservation to delimitation. Addressing an election rally in Velachery, Tamil Nadu, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Centre refused to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. He said, "The BJP government tried to play a dangerous game by linking women's reservation with delimitation based on the 2011 census. It means punishing states like Tamil Nadu, which successfully controlled the population. The Opposition stood united, and Congress in Delhi led from the front, and DMK, TMC, SP all stood shoulder to shoulder to defeat the Bill."

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"Tamil Nadu CM was the first man to raise a voice against the Bill. He said it was anti-people and anti-South, so he tore and burnt the Bill. This is a victory for every citizen of the country. This is a victory for federalism and justice. We gave 33 per cent reservation to women in the Panchayat and local bodies. This is the achievement of Congress, not PM Modi," he added.

'This is cheating against the country'

He called the delimitation exercise "cheating" against the country. "In 2023, we unanimously passed the Women's Reservation Bill. Why did PM Modi not implement it? He kept it in cold storage for 30 months. I wrote three letters to PM Modi and Rijiju, asking them to implement the Bill, but they did not do so. I requested an all-party meeting, but instead they called individually. This is cheating against the country," Kharge said.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament, receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against. The government decided not to proceed with the linked Delimitation Bill and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The proposed legislation aimed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats, with 33 per cent reservation for women, while also linking implementation to a future delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Kharge Slams AIADMK as BJP's 'Silent-Slave Partner'

Kharge also slammed the AIADMK, calling the party a "silent-slave partner" of the BJP. He said, "You need leaders who will not bow before the BJP and will stand up and fight, that is MK Stalin. Today, AIADMK has lost its identity. It has become a silent-slave partner of the BJP. It cannot protect Tamil Nadu's interest, because it has become a slave of PM Modi."

Centre's 'Step-Motherly' Treatment of Tamil Nadu

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of withholding funds and the tax share of Tamil Nadu. He also slammed the former Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his tussle with the state government. He said, "Education is the best tool of empowerment, but unfortunately, PM doesn't think so. He is making education beyond the reach of the common man. The BJP government at the Centre is trying to pull it back. Despite contributing significantly to the nation's economy, Tamil Nadu is receiving a disproportionately lower share of taxes. Funds meant for education are being withheld simply because Tamil Nadu refuses to bow down to Delhi's dictatorship. Even during national disasters, the Centre's response has been inadequate and insensitive."

"This step-motherly treatment is being supported by the Tamil Nadu Governor, who is repeatedly interfering with the elected government. He was supposed to be impartial, but he is always harassing the state government. This is not acceptable in a federal democracy. Tamil Nadu will not surrender its rights," Kharge said.

Congress-DMK Alliance for 2026 Polls

Mallikarjun Kharge campaigned for the Congress candidate in Velachery, JMH Aassan Maulaana. Congress is contesting on 28 seats in an alliance with the DMK for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The Secular Progressive Alliance is looking to retain power against the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The polling for elections will take place on April 23, with the counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)