In Ayodhya, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged teaching Sanskrit and Vedic mathematics to children. He appealed to CM Yogi Adityanath to make Vedic math compulsory, recalling his own efforts as Education Minister to introduce it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasised the importance of Sanskrit and Vedic mathematics and stressed the need to teach them to children. He said that Vedic mathematics is also taught at the London School of Economics. “I would appeal that if Yogi Adityanath becomes Chief Minister again, he should make Vedic mathematics compulsory for all children.”

Rajnath Singh said, “When I was the Education Minister, I had made a Sanskrit question paper compulsory. However, subsequent governments removed it, which is something that still pains me. During my tenure as Education Minister, I had also introduced Vedic mathematics.”

Defence Minister's Ayodhya Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was addressing the Gurparv Mahamahotsav organised at Udaseen Ashram Ranopali in Ayodhya on Monday. Earlier, Rajnath Singh visited the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya and offered prayers. At the Ranopali Ashram complex, the Defence Minister also inspected the newly constructed building of Narayan Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya.

Connecting Education with Sanskrit

The Defence Minister said, “Education is the backbone of any civilisation, and when its medium is a divine language like Sanskrit, its importance increases even further. Sanskrit is the language of the possibilities of our future. It has the power to guide India in the fields of knowledge and science. Our government has placed special emphasis on connecting modern education with the Sanskrit language.”

Balance between heritage and modernity

Emphasising the need to strike a balance between heritage and modernity in education, Rajnath Singh said, “We need students who can understand Sanskrit verses as well as computer code and who can also study modern knowledge and science. We should prepare children who can study Nyaya-Mimamsa while also developing the ability to understand modern problems. Being modern does not mean speaking English; being modern means having the ability to overcome new challenges and find solutions to the problems of one’s time.”

Praise for CM Yogi and Ayodhya's Significance

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Defence Minister said, “Under Yogi ji’s leadership, both the system of governance and the Sanatan system are moving towards excellence.”

Rajnath Singh further said, “Ayodhya itself is a culture, a civilisation and a consciousness. The sun of Dharma that has risen from Ayodhya is illuminating the entire world today. The struggle of many years is now visible before us in Ayodhya. People from all over the world are now coming to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. For this, our saints have endured imprisonment and even sacrificed their lives. We must remember them as well.”

The Role of Saints and Gurus

Highlighting the importance of saints and gurus, Rajnath Singh said, “A guru is not someone who merely gives you knowledge about the world; a guru is someone who gives you knowledge of yourself. Today, the knowledge of the entire world can reach us in an instant, but the question is, do we have the wisdom to give that knowledge the right direction? This is where the importance of saints becomes evident.”

“Saints do not give us every answer; many times, they give us questions through which we find answers to many of life’s questions. The contribution of saints to our culture is unparalleled. Our saints have contributed in all three fields: religion, education and culture,” he added.

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