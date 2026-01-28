Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Field Marshal K M Cariappa on his birth anniversary. In a post on 'X', Kharge lauded his courage and his leadership of Indian forces during the 1947 Indo-Pak war.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tribute to Field Marshal K M Cariappa on the occasion of his birth anniversary, calling him a "towering national figure" whose life reflected "courage, determination and valour."

In an 'X' post, Kharge lauded his efforts in leading the Indian forces during the 1947 Indo-Pak war and later becoming the first Indian to serve as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. "On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, our respectful salutations to a towering national figure whose life reflected courage, determination and valour. Over a distinguished military career of three decades, he led Indian forces during the 1947 Indo-Pakistan War and became the first Indian to serve as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. May his exemplary service continue to inspire us all, and may we forever remember and honour his legacy," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

The Legacy of Field Marshal Cariappa

Every year on January 15, Army Day is celebrated to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, serving from 1949 to 1953. He played a crucial role in transforming the former British Indian Army into a truly national force after independence. Renowned for his integrity, discipline, and exemplary leadership, Cariappa guided the Army through critical phases, including the 1947-48 Indo-Pak War. In recognition of his distinguished service, he was later elevated to the five-star rank of Field Marshal, an honour conferred on only two officers in Indian military history, symbolising the complete transfer of military command into Indian hands. (ANI)