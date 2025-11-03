BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's NDA jibe, recalling his 'Chhota-mota Bihar' remark. Kharge had earlier claimed PM Modi is making CM Nitish Kumar 'invisible' in the ongoing Bihar election campaign.

BJP Slams Kharge Over 'Chhota-mota Bihar' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday sharply reacted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks on NDA, saying that "Kharge once referred to Bihar as a 'Chhota-mota' state". He also called out Kharge's "helplessness" by saying "two elderly leaders (Mallikarjun Kharge and Lalu Yadav) are victims of the indiscipline and helplessness of their respective parties' so-called young leaders (Priyank Kharge and Tejashwi Yadav)."

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, BJP MP said, "Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge once referred to Bihar as a 'Chhota-mota' state. Bihar has played a vibrant and historical role in Indian politics since ancient times. We welcome him here and also feel his helplessness."

Trivedi Questions Kharge's Authority

Trivedi went on to mock Kharge's authority within his own party, saying, "He (Kharge) is the National President of a party where, despite holding the position of President and Leader of Opposition, when asked about leadership in his own state, Karnataka, he said the high command will decide. This clearly means the President is not the high command."

"Here he is talking about supporting Tejashwi Yadav, a leader who has removed his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, from the photo, even when he is the national president. A president is without a high command, and the national president is missing from posters," BJP MP added.

Drawing a parallel between the Congress and the RJD, Trivedi said, "Two elderly leaders are victims of the indiscipline and helplessness of their respective parties' so-called young leaders. We have full sympathy for them. But the people of Bihar understand the reality."

Kharge Claims PM Modi Making Nitish Kumar 'Invisible'

Earlier today, referring to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's absence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent roadshow in Patna, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that "PM Modi is playing a trick by making Nitish Kumar invisible".

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Congress President said, "There was a road show here yesterday. I saw a lot of impressive photos (of PM Modi). I didn't see Nitish with him. Even at the rally, where Nitish was nowhere to be seen. They (the BJP) made him disappear to the point where they wouldn't even mention him as Chief Minister. So, this is going on. What will happen after this election?"

Accusing the BJP of political manipulation, Kharge added, "I can't predict, but PM Modi is playing a trick. He's trying to make Nitish Kumar invisible."

'What Could Nitish Not Do in 20 Years?'

Taking aim at Nitish Kumar's long political run, Kharge said, "Nitish Kumar thinks he's been sworn in as Chief Minister nine times and will be this time too. You may have sworn in a hundred times, yet you haven't done anything for Bihar."

Kharge also accused the NDA of making "Bihar miserable" and destroying education, neglecting employment, and misleading the public with false promises of "one crore jobs".

Earlier today, addressing a public rally in Raja Pakar, Bihar, Kharge targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and questioned his long tenure and effectiveness. "You could not end the jungle raj in 20 years? Despite all your abuses, Congress and the RJD are still getting elected here. What Nitish Kumar could not do in 20 years of his rule, will he do it now?" Kharge said.

'PM Modi Will Not Make Nitish CM'

In a sharp political attack, Kharge added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister "at any cost".Kharge said, "PM Modi is not going to make Nitish Kumar Chief Minister. He will bring one of his disciples and make him sit on the chair. He will say, 'Your work is done, your health is not good, you stay at home.'"

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.