Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greeted the nation on Mahashivaratri. Meanwhile, devotees thronged prominent Shiva temples across India, including in Varanasi, Haridwar, and Rishikesh, to offer prayers and mark the divine union of Shiva-Parvati.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended warm greetings on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. He expressed hopes of happiness, prosperity, progress and joy for all "fellow countrymen." In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. May the blessings of Devadhidev Mahadev remain upon everyone, may the light of happiness, prosperity, progress, and joy continue to spread in your life -- this is my sincere prayer." https://x.com/kharge/status/2022869907675984369

Devotees Throng Temples Nationwide

Meanwhile, devotees thronged prominent Shiva temples across the country to offer prayers. Many worshippers visited the Dakshina Kashi Kapileswara Temple and other temples in Rishikesh. In Hyderabad, thousands gathered at the Khairatabad Lord Shiva Temple and the Daksheswara Mahadev Temple in Haridwar to mark the festival with prayers and rituals.

In Varanasi, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

Similarly, devotees flocked together at temples across the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where devotees offered prayers with deep reverence.

Significance of Mahashivaratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)