Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of hiding crucial NFHS data to cover its failures on malnutrition. He claimed one-third of Indian children are underweight, while the government stated the data shows progress.

Kharge Accuses Govt of Hiding 'Failures' in NFHS-6 Data

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a sharp critique of the Central Government over the recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS), accusing the government of hiding crucial data which would "expose its failures." In an 'X' post, Kharge highlighted the "absolute incompetence" of the Central government, while alleging that one in five children across the country suffer from acute malnutrition, whereas one-third of India's children are underweight. He also emphasised the BJP's "5-step formula" to hide their failures, which includes burying of selective data, abandoning vulnerable community, advertising the "Sabka Saath" and "Amrit Kaal," protection of PM Modi's PR and manipulating the narrative.

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"Not only does the Modi Government betray India's women and children on healthcare and nutrition, but it also deliberately hides crucial data which exposes its failures! Absolute incompetence of the BJP has been unmasked by the NHFS-6 data! 1 in 5 children suffer from acute malnutrition One-third of Indian children are underweight. More than 84% of children aged 6 to 23 months do not receive adequate nutrition. 57% of women between 15 and 49 years are anaemic as per NFHS-5. 1 in 5 women is undernourished. BJP's 5-step formula to hide its sins Bury selected data Abandon the vulnerable Advertise "Sabka Saath" & "Amrit Kaal" Manipulate the narrative Protect Modi ji's PR at all costs!," Kharge said.

Official Release Highlights Progress in Health, Nutrition

Last month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released the National Family Health Survey - 6, with the data reflecting India's "accelerated progress" in maternal and child health, nutrition and financial protection and that 95.6% children received most vaccinations through public health facilities as the preferred choice.

The NFHS-6 was conducted during 2023-24 by the MoHFW with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, as the nodal agency. Covering nearly 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts, the survey provides vital evidence on population, health, nutrition and family welfare indicators and supports evidence-based planning and programme implementation up to the district level.

According to the survey findings, India has recorded notable progress in health, nutrition, and social development indicators, reflecting the impact of sustained policy interventions and focused implementation of flagship programmes. An official release said that NFHS-6 highlights significant improvements in maternal and child healthcare services across the country. (ANI)