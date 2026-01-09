A viral video featuring popular educator Khan Sir has ignited intense discussion across social media platforms, with viewers sharing clips of him alleging that Venezuela wasn’t brought down by bombs — but by software.

A viral video featuring popular educator Khan Sir has sparked intense discussion across social media platforms, alleging that Venezuela wasn’t brought down by bombs - but by software. Khan Sir claims that Venezuela was supposedly “switched off,” then taken over, through malware disguised as updates that knocked out power grids, GPS systems, and radar - amplifying claims of a cyber attack.

In the video, Khan Sir can be heard saying, “When they all enter inside, then the real game starts. The whole of Venezuela is isolated. And now there is a cyber attack… the power that is supplied in Venezuela and the power grid is also equipped with a computer. And that computer will be either Microsoft's or Macbook's. In the name of update, a malware was already sent on that computer. A virus was sent by activating it. The whole light system, the main power is cut off. It is cut off from the power grid. Now they keep turning it on from the computer, but it does not turn on. It is said again and again that it will be a problem until the software is ours. There is a blackout in the whole city, in the whole country. The whole city is in darkness. No one knows what is happening. Google satellites stop working. The GPS of Venezuela stops working."

"The data of Microsoft and Google was already taken. Its command and computer systems start to hang. It does not work. Suddenly, the entire radar of a single ship in Venezuela is emptied. The cyber command force of America was so active," he further says.

Power Grid Problems and Blackouts

Venezuela has experienced repeated and severe electricity blackouts in recent years — including nationwide outages in 2019 and 2024, attributed to infrastructure failures, lack of maintenance, and energy sector collapse. These outages have plunged the country into darkness and disrupted telecommunications, transportation, and daily life.

Government officials have sometimes attributed blackouts to sabotage or attacks, but experts and opposition figures have consistently pointed to long-standing systemic failures, including degradation of generation and distribution infrastructure due to underinvestment and technical shortcomings.