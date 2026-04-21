In Kerala, the human-elephant bond is a sacred tradition, central to festivals like Thrissur Pooram. This relationship is evolving with tourism, raising questions of welfare, while the deep connection between mahouts and elephants remains vital.

In the lush landscapes of Keralam, where misty hills meet temple towns, the relationship between humans and elephants goes far beyond coexistence. It is a bond shaped by faith, tradition, and emotion, one that has endured for centuries and continues to evolve with time. From the electrifying spectacle of Thrissur Pooram to the serene backdrops of Munnar, elephants are not just animals here; they are living symbols of cultural identity and grandeur.

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Elephants at the Heart of Festivals

Towering over ten feet and adorned with golden ornaments, elephants become the centrepiece of Keralam's most iconic celebrations. At Thrissur Pooram, a festival more than two centuries old, thousands gather to witness a breathtaking blend of tradition, music, and devotion. The rhythmic beats of traditional ensembles such as chenda melam and panchavadyam echo through the air, creating an atmosphere that resonates deeply with the crowd. Girish K.G., a temple committee president, said: "Thrissur Pooram is a celebration where people from all castes and religions participate equally. The youth play a big role - they come, engage, and truly enjoy the experience."

Tourism and Evolving Roles

While elephants have long held a sacred place in Keralam's culture, their role has expanded with the rise of tourism. Visitors from across the world seek close encounters, feeding elephants, watching them bathe in rivers, or simply observing them in natural surroundings. For many local families, elephant tourism has become a vital source of livelihood, sustaining traditions and supporting mahouts who dedicate their lives to these animals. A tourist shared their experience: "Seeing elephants up close was unforgettable. Feeding them and watching them bathe felt very special; it's something you don't experience every day." At the same time, this evolving relationship raises important questions about balancing tradition, economy, and animal welfare.

The Mahout's Bond: A Lifelong Companionship

At the heart of this story is the unique relationship between elephants and their caretakers. Each elephant is paired with a mahout, not just a trainer, but often a lifelong companion. This bond develops over years of shared routines, morning walks, river baths, and journeys through forest paths. It is guided not by control, but by understanding. A mahout explained: "We go into the forest and train elephants. The work is very hard, but it gives us happiness. Over time, they become like family." With elephants living up to 70 years, this companionship often spans decades, built on patience, respect, and mutual trust.

Preserving a Timeless Coexistence

From temple courtyards to quiet forest trails, the story of elephants in Keralam, and across South India, is ultimately a story of connection. It reflects a delicate balance between tradition and change, devotion and responsibility. In every festival procession and every silent walk through the forest, this bond reminds us that the relationship between humans and nature is not merely practical; it is deeply emotional. As Keralam moves forward, preserving this legacy while ensuring the well-being of its elephants will be key to sustaining this timeless coexistence. (ANI)