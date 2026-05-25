Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre over the fourth fuel price hike in 10 days, calling it a "daily assault of fuel loot". He said farmers, MSMEs, and every section of society are bearing the brunt of the "BJP's loot".

Kharge Slams 'Daily Assault of Fuel Loot'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the Central government over the fourth fuel price hike in 10 days, alleging that farmers, small industries and every section of society are "bearing the brunt of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) loot of the country".

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"The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet!" Kharge wrote in a post on X.

Kharge further claimed that over the past 12 years, the government has "looted" Rs 42 lakh crore, which he said amounts to nearly Rs 1,000 per day. "Every fuel price hike is another blow to household budgets, and has a cascading effect on every aspect of the economy. From Farmers to MSMEs, every strata of the society bears the brunt of the BJP's LOOT," Kharge said.

Details of Recent Price Hikes

The latest revision follows three successive hikes in recent days. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each. This was followed by another hike on May 19 of 90 paise per litre. On May 23, petrol prices were raised by 87 paise per litre, while diesel went up by 91 paise per litre.

UPA vs Modi Govt: Kharge Draws Comparison

Recalling the prices between 2004 and 2014, under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led administration, Kharge said that despite sharp increases in crude oil prices at that time, the government then had taken steps to ensure the price increases were not felt.

"Modi Govt has sprinkled Petrol to burn the Savings of common people. Between 2004 and 2014, during the UPA, international crude oil prices increased by 175.34%. During the Modi Govt, not even a single cent of international crude oil prices have increased," Kharge wrote.

"Despite that, the Modi Govt. has hiked the petrol prices from ₹71.41 per litre in 2014 to ₹102.12 per litre in 2026, a rise of 43.01%, and diesel prices from ₹56.71 per litre to ₹95.20 per litre, an increase of 67.87%. Modi Govt. has looted ₹43 lakh crore in the last 12 years, making it a loot of ₹1000 EVERYDAY!" the Congress president added.

'Profit Over People': OMCs See Stock Rise

Claiming that the BJP is caring more about profit than people's lives, Kharge highlighted that with the fourth price increase, Oil Marketing Companies also saw their stocks rise in the stock market today. "With the 4th time rise in Petrol and Diesel prices, today the shares of HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose by 5.8%, 4.44% and 3.90% respectively. Profit over People is BJP's DNA!," he wrote, and also asked, "Who is benefitting from this DAILY ROBBERY?"

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also questioned the government's claim of not having any shortage of fuel supplies. "On one hand, you claim there is no shortage in the country; on the other, you keep raising prices. I simply want to say this, PM Modi, by administering an injection of communalism to the public and then doing whatever you please... future generations will never forgive you," Tiwari told ANI.

New Fuel Prices in Delhi

Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

Meanwhile, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi were also increased by Rs 1 per kg on Saturday -- the third hike in 10 days -- taking the retail price to Rs 81.09 per kg.

Global Factors and Economic Impact

The repeated fuel price hikes come amid sustained pressure on oil marketing companies due to elevated global crude oil prices, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and concerns over supply disruptions linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

A major concern remains the instability in the region and its impact on global oil supply routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor through which a substantial share of global crude oil shipments pass. Any disruption or perceived threat in the region generally leads to a sharp rise in international oil prices.

The continued hikes in petrol, diesel and CNG prices are likely to increase logistics and transportation costs further, potentially triggering a cascading effect on retail inflation and impacting household budgets as well as commercial transport sectors across the country. (ANI)