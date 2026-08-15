PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, stated that a decade of strategic planning helped insulate India from global shocks like COVID-19 and geopolitical crises, ensuring the availability of fuel and subsidised fertilisers for farmers.

Addressing the nation from the iconic ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a firm message of national resilience, economic foresight, and ambitious growth. Highlighting a decade of strategic preparation, PM Modi emphasised how the government successfully insulated citizens and farmers from global shocks, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to ongoing geopolitical conflicts in West Asia, while steering the country toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

PM Modi criticised those who were 'spreading rumours' about how the country will face problems over energy, fuel, fertilisers, and other such necessities, but the foresight in preparing for any such eventuality was already thought of a decade ago, and that has helped in keeping the country safe and self-reliant. In the face of rumours and global economic unpredictability, PM Modi highlighted the strength of India's long-term planning and insulation from global crises: "Nagrik Devo Bhava."

Countering panic over potential fuel and supply shortages during the West Asia crisis, PM Modi assured that strategic reserves and thoughtful planning over the last 10-12 years kept petrol, diesel, and gas readily available. "We came out of Corona, and we saw conflicts across the world. So many people predicting the future spread so many rumours; some people are looking to keep people worried, scared. Some people like to see all that from people. West Asia's crisis came; petrol pumps will not give petrol or diesel; people will not get diesel," PM Modi said.

Citizen-First Policy and Farmer Support

Guided by the mantra of Nagrik Devo Bhava (Citizen is Divine), the administration prioritised absorbing financial shocks rather than passing the burden onto the public. Despite global disruptions driving international urea prices to around ₹3,000, the government continues to supply it to Indian farmers for just ₹300, heavily subsidising vital inputs like DAP to protect agricultural livelihoods.

"But the people of the country know how our thoughtful preparations for the last 10-12 years helped us now. After such a crisis, we kept the 'nagrik devo bhava' mantra and took multiple steps; we did not think such a problem would come, but now these preparations came in handy. Now there is gas, petrol, and urea. Urea's price in the world is around Rs 3000 in the world, but we are not letting people bear this burden; instead, we are bearing the cost. Urea, which is Rs 3000, is being given to farmers at Rs 300. Even DAP, we are giving our farmers DAP at a low price," the Prime Minister said.

Surge in Domestic Production

PM Modi also highlighted how defence production has increased nearly four times. "In the last 12 years, defence production has increased nearly fourfold, while output from Khadi and village industries has grown almost fivefold. Electronics manufacturing has expanded nearly sevenfold. The production of modern railway coaches has risen 21-fold, and mobile phone production has surged 33-fold. Beyond that, we have made our mark in the realms of digital technology and innovation," he said.

A Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Modi further expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047. In his Independence Day address, the Prime Minister asked the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and work towards making those dreams a reality.

"A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward--even amidst difficulties and disasters--naturally emerges," he said.

Ceremonial Flag Hoisting

PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer. (ANI)

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