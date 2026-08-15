Union Minister G Kishan Reddy celebrated the 80th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at his Delhi residence. He praised India's progress over eight decades and reiterated his faith in PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 vision.

Reddy Hoists Tricolour on 80th Independence Day

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday hoisted the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and extended his greetings to the people of the country, saying India has made significant progress over the past eight decades.

Reddy hoisted the Tricolour in the presence of security personnel and others as the country marked its 80th Independence Day. The national anthem and other customary proceedings followed the flag-hoisting ceremony.

India's Progress and Future Vision

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Reddy extended his "heartfelt best wishes" to the people of India and described the occasion as a matter of great pride.

"Over these eighty years, the nation has advanced along the path of development," Reddy said.

The Union Minister highlighted that the country was continuing to make strides in multiple areas including poverty reduction, employment, investment, and enhancing India's global position.

"We are making strides in every area -- whether it is lifting the rural poor out of poverty, enhancing India's global stature, eradicating terrorism, or boosting employment and attracting investment," he said.

Viksit Bharat 2047 Goal

Reddy also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

"I have full faith in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: that India must become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he said.

Nationwide Celebrations

The flag-hoisting ceremony at Reddy's residence came as celebrations were held across the country to mark Independence Day. Government offices, institutions and public spaces witnessed similar ceremonies, with leaders and citizens paying tribute to the country's freedom fighters and remembering the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle.

Independence Day this year also marks eight decades since India gained independence from British rule in 1947. The occasion is being observed with ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events across the country.

Reddy's remarks focused on the development journey India has undertaken since independence and the government's stated goal of achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of independence. He also pointed to employment generation and attracting investment as important areas for the country's continued growth, while highlighting efforts aimed at improving the economic conditions of the rural poor.

The main Independence Day ceremony is being held at Delhi's Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation and outline the government's priorities and achievements.

As India celebrates its 80th year of independence, Reddy said the country's journey over the past eight decades reflected substantial progress and expressed confidence that the nation would continue moving towards its goal of becoming a developed country by 2047. (ANI)