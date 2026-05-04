Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan attributes the UDF's lead in the Keralam Assembly polls to anti-incumbency. He credited UDF workers for the victory and stated that he delivered on his promise to bring the party back to power in the state.

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Monday attributed the Congress-led UDF's lead in the Keralam Assembly polls to widespread anti-incumbency sentiments. "There was anti-incumbency. We discussed a new era for future Keralam. We had credibility among the people. I had earlier said that 10 ministers will lose, and that is what happened," Satheesan said, highlighting the successful prediction and the public's shift in favor of UDF.

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Satheesan Credits Party Workers and Leadership

Speaking to ANI, he expressed gratitude to the people of Keralam for their support and credited the UDF leaders and workers for the victory. " We are grateful to the people of Keralam. I dedicate this victory to the UDF leaders and workers. Satheesan also said that he has delivered on his promise to bring UDF back in power.

Satheesan acknowledged the efforts of top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned vigorously across the state. "Thanks to the people who gave a resounding victory to Team UDF. Gratitude to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others who carried out a strong campaign across Keralam. When I assumed office as the Leader of the Opposition, I had promised to bring the UDF back with a brilliant victory in Keralam. I have been able to keep that promise," Satheesan said while addressing a press conference here.

Decisive Mandate and Generational Shift

The Congress-led UDF in Keralam has crossed the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly, with election trends showing it comfortably ahead of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The verdict is being seen as a decisive rejection of the LDF's 10-year tenure, marked by anti-incumbency.

Potential Chief Ministerial Contenders

A UDF victory this time would also signal a generational shift in Keralam politics, as the party moves forward without stalwarts like K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy. Leadership within the alliance is now centred around figures such as V D Satheesan, who has been a prominent voice against the LDF government. Other key names in contention for the Chief Ministerial position include KPCC president Sunny Joseph, known for his organisational role, Ramesh Chennithala, a long-serving MLA, and Lok Sabha member, K C Venugopal, whose proximity to the party's central leadership could work in his favour.

Counting is underway across key states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, with tight security arrangements in place as results continue to unfold. (ANI)