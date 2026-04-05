Shashi Tharoor expresses confidence in a UDF victory in the Keralam polls, urging voters not to split the anti-incumbency vote. He notes NRI voting challenges but says local enthusiasm will secure a win, dismissing BJP as a 'zero-seat party'.

UDF Confident of Victory

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed confidence in a Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) victory in the upcoming Keralam Assembly elections, urging people not to divide their anti-incumbency vote. Tharoor highlighted the role of local voter enthusiasm and noted the challenges faced by non-resident Indians (NRIs) in casting their votes.

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Speaking to ANI here, Tharoor said, "We are very conscious that when something happens in the Gulf, it affects all of us. One problem we are seeing is that many people who would normally have come back to vote are not able to come. Yesterday in Kozhikode, I met with a large number of NRI organisations, which are all groups that support UDF by and large."

"Normally, they charter entire planes and come, but in today's climate, that's not possible, and that will certainly be a bit of a setback, but in the end, their vote is influential but not decisive. It's the mass of our people staying here who matter. I think ultimately here, people want to change, they're ready to see a new government, and therefore, we expect to win," he added.

Tharoor, who has campaigned across 55 constituencies in Keralam, added that the Congress-led UDF government will be formed after the assembly polls. "I have to get back to my own Tiruvananthapuram to vote there and of course to do a last round of campaigning with those locally who have asked for me. I will say that it's very, very encouraging to see the enthusiasm of people for us. We are expecting to see a positive result. We're expecting to see very positive results throughout the state. So I'm very optimistic we will see a UDF government after this election," he added.

'Real Contest Between LDF and UDF'

Addressing the role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections, Tharoor said that the BJP are a zero-seat party. "They are trying to be a factor in this election, but they, the BJP, are a zero-seat party. So, to go from zero seats to one, two, or three, what difference can it make? Ultimately, the real contest is between LDF and UDF, and we are urging people not to divide their anti-incumbency vote. They should vote for a positive change. They should vote for UDF," he added.

Election Background

Tharoor's remarks come amid heightened campaigning in Keralam as polling for the 2026 state Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is seeking to unseat the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF government in the 140-member Assembly. The LDF has been in power in the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore voters are expected to take part in the election.

The final electoral roll, released on February 21 after a Special Intensive Revision, includes 2,69,53,644 voters -- 1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 are in the 18-19 age group. (ANI)