As Keralam votes on April 9, the Haripad constituency is a key battleground. Congress stalwart Ramesh Chennithala, the incumbent, faces a tough contest from LDF's TT Jismon and BJP's Sandeep Vachaspathi in his bid to retain the seat.

As Keralam prepares to vote for its 140-member Assembly on April 9, the Haripad constituency in Alappuzha district has emerged as a high-stakes battleground. Currently represented by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Haripad has long been a stronghold of the party. Chennithala, a former Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, first won the seat in 1982 and has since cemented his dominance, winning multiple terms, including his third consecutive victory in 2021. He is once again contesting as the UDF candidate, aiming to retain the constituency.

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High-Stakes Contest in Haripad

Located in Kerala's Alappuzha district within the traditionally Left-leaning Onattukara region, Haripad is witnessing shifting political dynamics. While historically influenced by Left politics, the constituency has recently seen increased activity from the BJP, signalling a more competitive electoral environment. In the 2026 Assembly election, Haripad is firmly in the spotlight. Chennithala faces a strong contest from LDF candidate TT Jismon and BJP's Sandeep Vachaspathi, with the NDA mounting an aggressive campaign that includes visits from top leadership.

Chennithala's Past Victories

Past election results highlight Chennithala's strong performance. In 2021, he secured 72,768 votes, defeating LDF's R Sajilal, who polled 59,102 votes a margin of 13,666. In 2016, he won by an even larger margin of 18,621 votes, receiving 75,980 votes against LDF candidate P. Prasad's 57,359.

Keralam Assembly Elections: An Overview

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is seeking to unseat the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF government in the 140-member Assembly. The LDF has been in power in the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore voters are expected to take part in the election.

The final electoral roll, released on February 21 after a Special Intensive Revision, includes 2,69,53,644 voters -- 1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 are in the 18-19 age group. (ANI)