BJP's Anil K Antony slammed the LDF govt over youth exodus and lack of jobs in Keralam. CM Pinarayi Vijayan countered, presenting a progress report and claiming 97% of the 2021 election manifesto promises have been implemented.

BJP Leader Slams LDF Government on Development, Jobs

Ahead of the Keralam assembly polls, BJP leader Anil K Antony on Monday criticised Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the state is facing "serious developmental and employment challenges". He also slammed the LDF government over the law and order situation in the state, and alleged a lack of job opportunities for the youth "... Every year, almost 3-4 lakh young people are leaving the state to other countries, other states because of a lack of opportunities. There are serious developmental and employment challenges. And it is very preposterous for the LDF government and Vijayan that despite so much youth exodus from the state, despite so many crimes reign and despite so much corruption happening in the state and despite almost every single development project that is happening in the state is because of central support. Vijayan is saying that 97% of the manifesto is done... Left and Congress right now are just politicising random issues...," Antony told ANI.

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CM Vijayan Highlights LDF's Achievements

CM and CPI (M) candidate Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday held a roadshow in his home constituency, Dharmadam. The roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation from the supporters of CM Vijayan and his party.

Earlier in the day, the Left Democratic Front government placed its progress report of performance before the electorate ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls in Keralam. Addressing a press conference in Dharmadam on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted several key achievements of the LDF government. He said that 97 per cent of the promises made by the 2021 LDF election manifesto have been implemented, and others are in the advanced stages of implementation. He said that the report is being presented in the 10th year of the LDF government. Presenting accounts before the public is the responsibility of the government, he said, adding that such reports have been published regularly since 2017.

Keralam Assembly Poll Schedule

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23. (ANI)