BJP's V Muraleedharan called the Keralam polls a "milestone" for the state's future and a step towards 'Viksit Bharat'. He expressed confidence in an NDA win, stating people are disappointed with the LDF and that Congress is a "setting party".

'A Milestone in Keralam's Political History'

Former Union Minister and BJP Kazahakootam candidate V Muraleedharan on Thursday cast his vote in the Assembly elections on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram and described the contest as "a milestone in the political history of Keralam".

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Speaking to ANI, V Muraleedharan said this election will be termed as the first step towards a developed Keralam in the path to achieve PM Modi's goal of 'Viksit Bharat' and will decide the political future of the State. "People have come out in large numbers, and this shows the people's desire for change. This election is going to be a milestone in the political history of Keralam. It will be termed as the first step towards a developed Keralam in the path to achieve PM Modi's goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. This election will be known to decide the political future of Keralam," said Muraleedharan.

Slams Congress and LDF

He expressed confidence that the NDA and BJP would win seats across several constituencies, including Kazhakkoottam. Taking a swipe at the Congress, which he called a "setting party" facing a sunset he asserted that only an NDA government could realise PM Modi's target of a developed India by 2047. "Congress is a setting party. They are facing a sunset and they themselves are not confident about the future... The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of a developed India by 2047. So it can be realised only by an NDA government in Keralam," he said.

He further said the people were "utterly disappointed" with the LDF government and would vote them out this time. "People are disappointed at the trust that they reposed on the LDF government last time. First time they elected, expressing a desire for experimentation. Second time they elected expecting that they will bring something good, but they are utterly disappointed. So this time the people will vote them out," Muraleedharan added.

The Kazhakkoottam Contest

Muraleedharan faces off against CPI(M)'s Kadakampally Surendran and the Congress has fielded advocate Sarathchandra Prasad. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Surendran registered a commanding victory, securing 63,690 votes and defeating the BJP's Shobha Surendran by a margin of 23,497 votes.

Muraleedharan is a seasoned national leader and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs. Muraleedharan is aiming for a comeback in the seat he had previously contested in 2016, where he secured 42,732 votes but lost by 7,347 votes. Polling for the 140-seat Keralam Legislative Assembly is underway today, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)