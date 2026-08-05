Heavy rains in Keralam have led to 26 deaths, with 4 people missing. CM VD Satheesan stated that over 27,000 people have been moved to 462 relief camps. The state announced Rs 10,000 for affected households and Rs 6 lakh for destroyed houses.

At least 26 people have lost their lives, and over 27,000 have been shifted to relief camps due to rain-related disasters in Keralam, said the Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

Death Toll and Relief Efforts

Providing an update on the situation, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday stated that the state administration has set up 462 relief camps across various districts to provide shelter to those affected by the deluge. "Due to the rain-related disasters, 462 relief camps are currently functioning across the state, sheltering 27,048 people. Pathanamthitta has 157 camps, Kottayam 154, and Alappuzha 81. A total of 26 deaths have been reported in the state due to the rain-related disaster. Eleven people have been injured, while four people are missing," Satheesan said.

Impact on Agriculture

The agricultural sector has also taken a massive hit, with thousands of farmers facing significant financial distress due to submerged fields and crop destruction. "Crop damage has been reported across 1,882 hectares of agricultural land, affecting 23,537 farmers. According to preliminary estimates, the losses amount to Rs 67.44 crore," Satheesan added.

Government Announces Financial Aid

CM VD Satheesan on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for every flood-affected household during his visit to Pathanamthitta, where he reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the district administration amid widespread flooding caused by heavy rainfall. Satheesan also announced that the state government has approved compensation of Rs 6 lakh for houses that have been completely destroyed in the floods.

Future Mitigation Plans

The Chief Minister earlier said rivers in the state have lost much of their carrying capacity due to the accumulation of silt and assured that urgent measures would be taken to remove it. He also said Keralam aims to establish India's best weather forecasting system and strengthen disaster management mechanisms in Pathanamthitta. (ANI)