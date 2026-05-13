Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced the Keralam CM decision will be made tomorrow after high command talks. The suspense comes 10 days after the UDF's massive election victory, with several senior leaders in the running for the top post.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday said that the decision on the next Chief Minister of Keralam will be announced tomorrow after the completion of internal deliberations by the party high command. The results were announced on May 4 and Congress has yet to make an announcement on the CM post.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh said, "As authorised by the members of the CLP in Keralam, the high command of Congress has completed all discussions. The decision on who the next CM of Keralam will be announced tomorrow."

CM Frontrunners Amid Suspense

The remarks come amid continued suspense over the Chief Ministerial face in Keralam, ten days after the Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections. The Congress high command has been holding consultations in New Delhi with senior Keralam leaders to finalise the name for the Chief Ministerial post. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the post.

UDF's Decisive Mandate

The United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious in Keralam Assembly elections after comfortably crossing the majority mark of 71 seats in the 140-member House, a verdict widely seen as a decisive rejection of the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and signals a major comeback for the Congress-led coalition. The UDF recorded a thumping victory in Keralam with securing 102 seats, including 63 by the Congress. The Congress is currently deliberating on the face for the Chief Ministerial post.

BJP Mocks Congress' 'Confusion'

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the Congress party has been overwhelmed with "confusion" amid the suspense over the Chief Ministerial nominee for Keralam. "The Congress party is in complete confusion even after 9 days... Congress got a full majority in Keralam and yet there is confusion... I was even told that there will be five CMs in five years... Wherever there is CM, there is confusion. You can see the situation of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh...", he told ANI, taking out binoculars to take a dig at the Congress. (ANI)