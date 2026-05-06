Following UDF's win in Keralam, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the party's high command will decide the CM. Chennithala, VD Satheesan, and KC Venugopal are the key contenders for the top post.

Congress High Command to Decide on Keralam CM

As the speculation on Keralam's next Chief Minister grows, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that the party's observer will create a detailed report on which the top leadership will make a decision.

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Ramesh Chennithala is among the key contenders in the race for Keralam's top position, alongside Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said, "The party will take a final decision on all these issues. In Keralam, we got a spectacular victory... Now, the other things will be decided by the Congress high command. There are several leaders in the Congress party, but whatever the high command decides, all the Congress leaders will accept it."

Party Appoints Observers

Congress has begun the process of government formation in Keralam where the party-led UDF registered a thumping victory in the assembly polls, winning 102 seats in 140 member assembly. Sources said that the party has appointed its leaders, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, as observers to know the views of its newly-elected MLAs to decide the choice of Chief Minister.

UDF's Thumping Victory in Keralam

Earlier, KC Venugopal expressed his gratitude to the people of Keralam, stating, "The people of Kerala have bestowed their faith in the Congress party and UDF alliance. They have faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji."

The UDF's win has been seen as a major political shift in the state, reflecting the growing support for Congress and its allies, while reinforcing the party's influence under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, posters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were put up along Trivandrum Road on Tuesday as part of celebrations following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) sweeping victory in the Keralam Assembly 2026 elections, even as speculation intensifies over the alliance's chief ministerial candidate. The UDF secured a commanding 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly with the declaration of the results of the April 9 elections on Monday, marking a decisive mandate and a significant political shift in the state after a decade.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party within the alliance with 63 seats, while its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), won 22 seats. (ANI)