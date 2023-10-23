Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Youth on ventilator after eating shawarma from hotel in Kochi

    A 23-year-old youth Rahul started feeling discomfort after consuming shawarma and gradually deteriorated his health. According to the doctors in Ernakulam, his condition is critical, and is on a ventilator. 

    Kochi: A youth hailing from Kottayam is on a ventilator after experiencing health issues following the consumption of shawarma. The victim has been identified as Rahul (23). He is an employee of Kakkanad's Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) in Ernakulam.

    The incident happened on Wednesday (Oct 18). He ordered shawarma online. After consuming, he started feeling discomfort and was admitted to a private hospital in Kakkanad. Later on, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to a ventilator. He ordered food from the Hotel Hyatt in Kakkanad. 

    The victim's family filed a complaint against Hotel Hyatt in Mavelipuram. After this, the municipal health department came and sealed the hotel.
    Meanwhile, the Thrikkakkara police have started an investigation into this matter following the complaint.

    Further details are awaited...

