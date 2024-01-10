Kerala: Youth Congress to hold protest march to Secretariat over arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil today

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested by the Cantonment police from his residence in Adoor, Pathanamthitta on Tuesday (Jan 09) in connection with the protest held in Secretariat. A protest program ' Samarajwala' will be held under the leadership of the Youth Congress from Thiruvananthapuram District Committee to Secretariat at 11 am and 6 pm to police stations and constituency headquarters across the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress State Vice President Abin Varkey announced strong protest programs in the state today. Abin also informed that a protest program ' Samarajwala' will be held under the leadership of the Youth Congress from Thiruvananthapuram District Committee to Secretariat at 11 am and 6 pm to police stations and constituency headquarters across the state.

The Youth Congress has also decided to form a widespread strike in the coming days. Abin Varkey stated that the Youth Congress will face the arrest of the state president politically and legally and will organize strong protests against the unusual action of the police in the coming days. The court had denied bail to Youth Congress state president Rahul, who was arrested in connection with the conflict in the Secretariat March. Rahul was remanded till January 22 and shifted to Poojappura Central Jail.

Rahul is the fourth accused in the case of the conflict in the Youth Congress Secretariat March that took place on December 20. Rahul's arrest was unexpected in the case in which the leader of the opposition was the first accused. The Cantonment Police arrested him from his house in Adoor on Tuesday and took him to Thiruvananthapuram. He was produced in court after a medical examination at Fort Hospital.

Later, Rahul's lawyer filed a bail application. The arguments between the prosecution and Rahul's lawyer lasted for over an hour. The prosecution argued that there was violence, not protest, that the policemen were attacked with the list, and that Rahul should not be granted bail. The prosecution said that Rahul, who was supposed to stop the violence, did not try to do so.

The lawyer also stated that action of arresting a public servant who was in the public eye until yesterday after arriving at his home in the morning is unusual. The lawyer also argued that Rahul has a health problem. The case was adjourned for judgment and ordered a detailed medical examination. The court rejected the bail plea and remanded Rahul after the medical examination at the general hospital showed him to be clinically fit.