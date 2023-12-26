Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Woman acquires govt job with fake mark list; actual topper struggling in life

    Ramadevi, a senior instructor in the Thiruvananthapuram District Animal Husbandry Department, is accused of occupying a gazetted post using someone else's mark list.

    Kerala: Woman acquires govt job with fake mark list; actual topper struggling in life rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: There are allegations that a mark list was falsified to secure a promotion to a gazetted post in the Animal Husbandry Department. According to documents obtained by Asianet News, Ramadevi, a senior instructor in the Thiruvananthapuram District Animal Husbandry Department, is accused of occupying a gazetted post using someone else's mark list. The original owner of the mark list, in this case, is reported to be currently employed as a sheep herder.

    Ramadevi started her work in a clerical post in the Department of Animal Husbandry through a dependant appointment in 1994. She then reached the gazetted post of Senior Instructor through promotion. As per rules, a minimum of 98 percent marks in the Chick Sexing and Hatchery Management course is needed to become a junior instructor. However, Ramadevi passed the course in 1990 with 96 percent marks.  According to the documents obtained under the Right to Information Act in 2016, it is clear that there is a huge fraud.

    The situation described involves a discrepancy in the marks information for the 1990 batch, where Ramadevi is recorded with 99 percent marks. However, it was revealed that Jessy from the subsequent batch signed the register and obtained the certificate. The search for Jessy led to a small house in Vembaya, where it was discovered that her life was now centered around tending to a flock of sheep. Jessy, whose signature is on the register, clarified that it was indeed her signature. However, Jessy claims to be unaware of anyone using the certificate in question. 

    The same marks of Jessi, who won by securing 99 percent, have been cut and pasted in the name of Ramadevi. The original certificate is with Jessi. She also said that Ramadevi was her senior.  The documents were sought again by RTI to confirm the change in Ramadevi's mark. In 2016, the department, which had provided a copy of the register, said that it did not have any mark list or other documents related to Ramadevi's batch. 

    J. Valsan, a former junior instructor in the animal husbandry department, who first filed a complaint doubting Ramadevi's qualifications, said that according to the special rule, those with 98 percent are eligible for the job. Valsan also said that how Ramadevi got the job can be influenced. 

    Ramadevi replied to the controversy by saying that she got a letter from LMPC. The fraud took place with the involvement of the senior officials of the department.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    100 Pakistani drones shot down by BSF in 2023; three-pronged strategy for border security unveiled snt

    100 Pakistani drones shot down by BSF in 2023; three-pronged strategy for border security unveiled

    Human trafficking scam CISF interrogates Indian passengers deported from France snt

    'Human trafficking' scam: CISF interrogates Indian passengers deported from France

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more rkn

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more

    'Why was Manipur Bishop not invited...' Congress on PM Modi's Christmas feast anr

    'Why was Manipur Bishop not invited...' Congress on PM Modi's Christmas feast

    Karnataka BJP announces Poojari as LoP, Bellad Dy LoP in Assembly: Strategic moves for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Karnataka BJP announces Poojari as LoP, Bellad Dy LoP in Assembly: Strategic moves for 2024 Lok Sabha election

    Recent Stories

    Year Ender 2023: 7 achievable resolutions for New Year ahead AJR

    Year Ender 2023: 7 achievable resolutions for New Year ahead

    Christmas 2023: Aadar Jain shares first photos of Kapoor holiday lunch; attends with girlfriend Alekha Advani ATG

    Christmas 2023: Aadar Jain shares first photos of Kapoor holiday lunch; attends with girlfriend Alekha Advani

    100 Pakistani drones shot down by BSF in 2023; three-pronged strategy for border security unveiled snt

    100 Pakistani drones shot down by BSF in 2023; three-pronged strategy for border security unveiled

    Human trafficking scam CISF interrogates Indian passengers deported from France snt

    'Human trafficking' scam: CISF interrogates Indian passengers deported from France

    'Merry Christmas' tittle song out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi release the perfect festive song RKK

    'Merry Christmas' tittle song out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi release the perfect festive song

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon