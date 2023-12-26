Kerala: Woman acquires govt job with fake mark list; actual topper struggling in life

Thiruvananthapuram: There are allegations that a mark list was falsified to secure a promotion to a gazetted post in the Animal Husbandry Department. According to documents obtained by Asianet News, Ramadevi, a senior instructor in the Thiruvananthapuram District Animal Husbandry Department, is accused of occupying a gazetted post using someone else's mark list. The original owner of the mark list, in this case, is reported to be currently employed as a sheep herder.

Ramadevi started her work in a clerical post in the Department of Animal Husbandry through a dependant appointment in 1994. She then reached the gazetted post of Senior Instructor through promotion. As per rules, a minimum of 98 percent marks in the Chick Sexing and Hatchery Management course is needed to become a junior instructor. However, Ramadevi passed the course in 1990 with 96 percent marks. According to the documents obtained under the Right to Information Act in 2016, it is clear that there is a huge fraud.

The situation described involves a discrepancy in the marks information for the 1990 batch, where Ramadevi is recorded with 99 percent marks. However, it was revealed that Jessy from the subsequent batch signed the register and obtained the certificate. The search for Jessy led to a small house in Vembaya, where it was discovered that her life was now centered around tending to a flock of sheep. Jessy, whose signature is on the register, clarified that it was indeed her signature. However, Jessy claims to be unaware of anyone using the certificate in question.

The same marks of Jessi, who won by securing 99 percent, have been cut and pasted in the name of Ramadevi. The original certificate is with Jessi. She also said that Ramadevi was her senior. The documents were sought again by RTI to confirm the change in Ramadevi's mark. In 2016, the department, which had provided a copy of the register, said that it did not have any mark list or other documents related to Ramadevi's batch.

J. Valsan, a former junior instructor in the animal husbandry department, who first filed a complaint doubting Ramadevi's qualifications, said that according to the special rule, those with 98 percent are eligible for the job. Valsan also said that how Ramadevi got the job can be influenced.

Ramadevi replied to the controversy by saying that she got a letter from LMPC. The fraud took place with the involvement of the senior officials of the department.