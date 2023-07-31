Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Will BJP field Anil Antony in Puthuppally by-election?

    Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil Antony joined the BJP in April this year. He was also recently appointed as party's National Vice-president in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Kerala: Will BJP field Anil Antony in Puthuppally by-election? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Kottayam: Kerala politics is abuzz with speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may field veteran Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony in the Puthupally by-election. To note, the Puthupally seat fell vacant following the demise of Congress leader Oommen Chandy. The BJP had recently appointed Anil Antony as the party's National Vice-President along with former Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and former AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

    Also read: Puthuppally bypolls: Will Congress field Chandy Oommen?

    The speculation over Anil's candidature was fuelled by a Facebook post by M Anil Kumar, a member of the CPM state committee, who raised the question of whether the children of the two leaders, that is, Chandy Ooommen and Anil Antony, will face each other in the Puthuppally by-polls. 

    Senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil K Antony resigned from the Congress party and joined the BJP in April this year. Anil had handled the digital communications of the Congress party's Kerala unit.

    Meanwhile, the Congress party has ramped up its preparations for the by-polls in Puthuppally which is expected to be held within six months. Due to Oommen Chandy's 53 years of representation in the Kerala assembly from the Puthuppally seat, the party is quite likely to choose a member of his family to succeed him.

    Senior leaders Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and K C Joseph have been entrusted with the task of party elections. For now, the Congress party is determined that it is only appropriate to launch public campaign activities after the last of the rituals of Oommen Chandy are completed. 

    The Congress workers recently organised a condolence journey to Oommen Chandy's grave at Puthuppally Church. Although the journey's stated aim is to express love for Chandy, such condolence programmes are also being viewed as part of the Congress' organisational preparations for the by-elections.

    Also read: BJP appoints Congress turncoat Anil Antony, AMU Ex-Vice-Chancellor as Vice Presidents; check full list

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITR): Here's what happens if you miss deadline AJR

    Last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITR): Here's what happens if you miss deadline

    Mystery object that washed up on Australian beach 'most likely' from India's PSLV rocket snt

    'Mystery' object that washed up on Australian beach 'most likely' from India's PSLV rocket

    Delhi Ordinance will not be tabled in Parliament today: Pralhad Joshi AJR

    Delhi Ordinance will not be tabled in Parliament today: Pralhad Joshi

    'Self-respect when stepping down...' Kerala Police DGP Tomin J Thachankary retires anr

    'Self-respect when stepping down...' Kerala Police DGP Tomin J Thachankary retires

    Modi govt's proposed amendment will enable tracking of an Indian citizen from birth to death AJR

    Modi govt's proposed amendment will enable tracking of an Indian citizen from birth to death

    Recent Stories

    Last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITR): Here's what happens if you miss deadline AJR

    Last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITR): Here's what happens if you miss deadline

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster showdown rescheduled for October 14 - Report osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster showdown rescheduled for October 14 - Report

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury's dance win audience's hearts MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury's dance win audience's hearts

    WhatsApp rolling out redesigned action sheet for some iOS users Report gcw

    WhatsApp rolling out redesigned action sheet for some iOS users: Report

    Mystery object that washed up on Australian beach 'most likely' from India's PSLV rocket snt

    'Mystery' object that washed up on Australian beach 'most likely' from India's PSLV rocket

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon