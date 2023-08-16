Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Warring factions of mosque unite to hoist tricolour, but fight over who should do it

    There had been conflict between the two groups of the Jamaat mosque in Kasaragod's Eruthumkadavu for four months. However following a discussion, both parties resolved to find a solution.

    Kerala: Warring factions of mosque unite to hoist tricolour, but fight over who should do it
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Kasaragod: On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, two factions of Jamaat mosque in Kasaragod's Eruthumkadavu got into a fight over hoisting the national flag. Fisticuffs were exchanged as a result of the disagreement over who should raise the flag. There had been conflict between the two groups of the mosque committee for four months. However following a discussion, both parties resolved to find a solution. It decided to hoist the national flag together as part of this. On 15 August, a ceremony for hoisting the flag was subsequently planned at the mosque.

    However, there was a disagreement again over who should raise the flag. Things escalated into clashes as both sides attempted to hoist the flag together. 
    The incident came to light after a video of the fisticuff circulated on social media claiming that they tried to insult the national flag. The Vidyanagar police have launched an investigation into the incident. 

    India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday (Aug 15) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech for the 10th time at Red Fort in New Delhi.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hoisted the national flag at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium. While speaking on the occasion he highlighted the achievements of India over the last 76 years. The Chief Minister added that every Indian should be immensely proud of their nation's position as the largest democracy in the world. However, he also emphasised the significance of making rapid advancements in the fields of science, society, and the economy in the upcoming years.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
