PM Modi, NDA leaders pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

PM Modi and several leaders paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, New Delhi on Wednesday. Several leaders of the BJP and its allies such as NCP, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and HAM paid tributes at the Sadaiv Atal memorial in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and several leaders paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari also paid homage to the former prime minister at Vijay Ghat

Before visiting the memorial, the PM Modi took to X - formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "India greatly benefitted from Vajpayee's leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the BJP stalwart.

Vajpayee served as the prime minister of India three times. His first stint lasted only for 13 days in 1996. He was the prime minister of the country for 13 months from 1998 to 1999 and then from 1999 to 2004. The third term was a full tenure from 1999 to 2004. Vajpayee was one of the co-founders of BJP. He died in 2018 at the age of 93.