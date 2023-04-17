Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Vande Bharat begins trial run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur

    Vande Bharat is expected to reach the destination Kannur by 12.10 pm. 

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways on Monday commenced the trial run of Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.
    The train departed from platform number 2 of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station at 5.10 am. It is expected to reach the destination Kannur by 12.10 pm, which is in a span of seven hours. 

    Meanwhile, the schedule of the train is expected to be officially announced by the Railways today. This notice will contain the official announcement of train departure time, stops and fares from Thiruvananthapuram.

    High officials of the Thiruvananthapuram Division and various engineering department authorities also joined the trial run to Kannur.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the express on April 25. Vande Bharat Express will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. It will have stops at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

    PM Modi will reach in Kochi, Ernakulam on April 24  to participate in the 'Yuvam-2023' event, a dialogue program with the youths, organised by the 'Vibrant Youth For Modifying Kerala'. Newly-joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Antony will also attend the event with the Prime Minister. 

    The purpose of "YUVAM" is to draw young people from outside the party. Over 1 lakh young people are reportedly anticipated to attend the event. Yuvam is part of the drive to attract people from various sectors to the party across the state. While youth and professionals are participating in Kochi, Union Minister Smriti Irani is participating in the Women's Sangam in Thrissur, and in Kozhikode, the event is being organized by the ex-servicemen's association led by Rajnath Singh.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
