  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala, Uttarakhand impose night curfew as Omicron cases continue to rise

    The increased number of instances of the Omicron variety of coronavirus, which is more contagious than the Delta strain, has sparked concern across the country, causing many states to implement night curfews and other restrictions.

    Kerala Uttarakhand impose night curfew as Omicron cases continue to rise gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 7:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With instances of the extremely infectious Omicron form of coronavirus spreading across the country, Kerala ordered on Monday a four-day night curfew beginning December 30.
    From December 30 to January 2, a night curfew will begin at 10 pm and last until 5 am. On Monday, the southern state of Kerala reported 19 additional instances of the Omicron variety of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections by the new variation to 57. Kerala also recorded 1,636 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the state's total caseload to 52,24,929 cases.

    Meanwhile, Uttarakhand became the fourth state to enforce a night curfew on Monday evening. According to state police reports, the new limitations will go into force today to regulate the new form of COVID-19. "From 11:00 pm to 5:00 am, there will be a night curfew. During this time, all necessary services will be maintained, and mobility for essential tasks will be permitted," Uttarakhand Police sent a tweet.

    Essential services like ambulance travel, cars transporting health workers, and postal services have been exempted, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu. Private vehicles will also be permitted to travel during the night for emergencies, as long as they properly comply with COVID-19 rules. The manufacture, transportation, and distribution of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and LPG are likewise exempt.

    Also Read | Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ with comorbidities

    The increased number of instances of the Omicron variety of coronavirus, which is more contagious than the Delta strain, has sparked concern across the country, causing many states to implement night curfews and other restrictions. The Delta strain was responsible for the country's fatal second wave of illnesses in April-May this year, when lakhs of people died and the healthcare system was on the edge of collapsing.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 7:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5G services to be rolled out in India several cities in 2022 gcw

    5G services to be rolled out in India's several cities in 2022; is your city in it?

    Fact check Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Fact-check: Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15 18 years 60 with comorbidities gcw

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ with comorbidities

    Omicron in India Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll bound states gcw

    Omicron in India: Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll-bound states

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation-ycb

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation

    Recent Stories

    Income Tax returns: Centre mulling extension of December 31 deadline by 10 days

    Income Tax returns: Centre mulling extension of December 31 deadline by 10 days?

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    Round-up 2021: Border-Gavaskar Trophy win to Olympic gold - 5 sporting moments that made India proud-ayh

    Round-up 2021: Border-Gavaskar Trophy win to Olympic gold - 6 sporting moments that made India proud

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here drb

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here

    5G services to be rolled out in India several cities in 2022 gcw

    5G services to be rolled out in India's several cities in 2022; is your city in it?

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon