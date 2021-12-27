  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ with comorbidities

    All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free COVID vaccination at the government centre. The ministry in the notice further said that those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private vaccination centre.

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15 18 years 60 with comorbidities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 6:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ population with comorbidities and precaution dose to health care and frontline workers. In the guidelines, the ministry stated that the vaccination process would begin from January 3, 2022 and only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin would be the only option. Anyone above the age of 15 will be allowed to enrol for Co-WIN. Beneficiaries can self-register online using an existing Co-WIN account or by creating a new account using a unique mobile number; this service is now available to all eligible residents.

    For the front line workers and health care workers who have received both the doses, another dose of vaccine would be provided from January 10, 2022. It stated that the precautionary dose would be based on the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of the administration of the second dose.

    Meanwhile, all people above 60 years of age with comorbidities who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, will on doctor's advice be provided with an additional dose from January 10, 2022. When the dosage is due, the Co-WIN system will send an SMS to such beneficiaries in order for them to get the precautionary dose.

    All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free COVID vaccination at the government centre. The ministry in the notice further said that those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private vaccination centre. Appointments can be scheduled online or in person (walk-in)

    Also Read | Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday that India would begin vaccinating youngsters aged 15 to 18 on January 3, 2022. In his address to the country, Prime Minister Modi warned residents to be watchful against the Omicron form but not to panic, and he also recommended preventative dose for healthcare and frontline personnel beginning January 10.

    Also Read | PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 6:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron in India Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll bound states gcw

    Omicron in India: Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll-bound states

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation-ycb

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation

    No question relook into night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar-ycb

    No question relook into night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar

    Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading banner pollution ahead of polls-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading ‘banner pollution’ ahead of polls

    Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: Huge boost for AAP as debutant bags 14 seats, BJP wins 12 Punjab Election 2022-dnm

    Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: Huge boost for AAP as debutant bags 14 seats, BJP wins 12

    Recent Stories

    Fact check Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Fact-check: Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    From Yami Gautam to Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, 6 actresses that spoke boldly about their skin problems drb

    From Yami Gautam to Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, 6 actresses that spoke boldly about their skin problems

    Omicron in India Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll bound states gcw

    Omicron in India: Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll-bound states

    Post Katrina Kaif, is Salman Khan helping Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood? SCJ

    Post Katrina Kaif, is Salman Khan helping Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood?

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation-ycb

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon