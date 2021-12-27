Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ with comorbidities

All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free COVID vaccination at the government centre. The ministry in the notice further said that those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private vaccination centre.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ population with comorbidities and precaution dose to health care and frontline workers. In the guidelines, the ministry stated that the vaccination process would begin from January 3, 2022 and only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin would be the only option. Anyone above the age of 15 will be allowed to enrol for Co-WIN. Beneficiaries can self-register online using an existing Co-WIN account or by creating a new account using a unique mobile number; this service is now available to all eligible residents.

For the front line workers and health care workers who have received both the doses, another dose of vaccine would be provided from January 10, 2022. It stated that the precautionary dose would be based on the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of the administration of the second dose.

Meanwhile, all people above 60 years of age with comorbidities who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, will on doctor's advice be provided with an additional dose from January 10, 2022. When the dosage is due, the Co-WIN system will send an SMS to such beneficiaries in order for them to get the precautionary dose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday that India would begin vaccinating youngsters aged 15 to 18 on January 3, 2022. In his address to the country, Prime Minister Modi warned residents to be watchful against the Omicron form but not to panic, and he also recommended preventative dose for healthcare and frontline personnel beginning January 10.

