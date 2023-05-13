Kerala boat tragedy: HC directs state govt to ensure no overcrowding in boats

The directive was issued by a division bench comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and Sophy Thomas while considering a case filed suo motu by the court following the tragedy.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court gave orders to the government on Friday in response to the tragic boat accident that occurred at Tanur on May 7. The court noted that the boats operating in the State should not be overcrowded. Additionally, the High Court ordered the Kerala government to clearly display each vessel's maximum carrying capacity.

"...Therefore there is no doubt in our minds that the fundamental imperative is to ensure that every boat in Kerala is allowed to ferry or carry persons only to the maximum capacity as certified by the competent authority," the court said.

Malappuram's District Collector presented the court with a preliminary report on the incident. The investigation stated that although the capsized boat could hold 22 people, there were actually 37 people on board at the time of the disaster.

The court further ordered that a request from the amicus curiae to keep a register of the passengers' information should be taken into account. The best way to implement this advice should be disclosed to the court as well.

The driver, lascar, or master of the boat is in charge of watching out for overloading. These boat crew members will be subject to punishment whenever the government authorities find an excess of passengers.

The court also appointed Advocate Shyam Kumar as amicus curiae.

