Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Two minor sisters sexually assaulted for over a year; Ex-army man arrested

    An ex-army man identified as Shaji (56), sexually assaulted two minor sisters in Thiruvananthapuram for over a year. He was arrested on Friday (Aug 4) by Poovar police.

    Kerala: Two minor sisters sexually assaulted for over a year; Ex-army man arrested anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 9:48 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another shocking incident, an ex-Army man was arrested on Friday (Aug 4) for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor sisters at Poovar in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram. The accused identified as Shaji (56), abused the girls aged 10 and 12. The incident that actually took place in May this year came to light during a counselling session at school. 

    Also read: Days after brutal murder of minor in Aluva, 4-year-old sexually-assaulted in Malappuram

    The eldest sister, a seventh-grade student, revealed to a counsellor last day from the Women and Child Development Department that she had experienced child abuse. In a later joint session with the two sisters, the counsellor discovered that the accused had physically and emotionally assaulted the youngest sister too for over a year.

    The school authorities based on the report given by the counsellor informed the police. The police have filed a POCSO case against the accused.

    The accused came home and assaulted the kids for a year, taking advantage of the family's poverty. He had supported their parents financially. The accused used to visit the house when the parents were away and sexually assault the girls. 

    Also read: Shamseer controversy: NSS to move HC over action against its members; mulls legal action against Speaker

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 9:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    Nuh riots: Haryana cops sift through 2000 social media videos, CCTV to nab rioters

    Nuh riots: Haryana cops sift through 2000 social media videos, CCTV to nab rioters

    ASI wraps up Gyanvapi mosque survey in 10 hours as Supreme Court declines interference AJR

    ASI wraps up Gyanvapi mosque survey in 10 hours as Supreme Court declines interference

    My duty remains to protect idea of India': Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court's verdict AJR

    'My duty remains to protect idea of India': Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court's verdict

    Gyanvapi case: Supreme Court declines to stay ASI survey on mosque premises; check details AJR

    Gyanvapi case: Supreme Court declines to stay ASI survey on mosque premises; check details

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta SEXY gallery: Actress flaunts curves in hot bikinis ADC

    Esha Gupta SEXY gallery: Actress flaunts curves in hot bikinis

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    Hair Care: 5 surprising benefits of using Almond Oil for your Scalp vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 surprising benefits of using Almond Oil for your Scalp

    Listen to your Skin: 7 clear signals that it's time for detox LMA

    Listen to your Skin: 7 clear signals that it's time for detox

    Here 5 surprising benefits of Onion Oil in preventing Hair Loss vma eai

    Here are 5 surprising benefits of Onion Oil in preventing Hair Loss

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon