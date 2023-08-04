Kerala: Two minor sisters sexually assaulted for over a year; Ex-army man arrested

An ex-army man identified as Shaji (56), sexually assaulted two minor sisters in Thiruvananthapuram for over a year. He was arrested on Friday (Aug 4) by Poovar police.

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another shocking incident, an ex-Army man was arrested on Friday (Aug 4) for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor sisters at Poovar in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram. The accused identified as Shaji (56), abused the girls aged 10 and 12. The incident that actually took place in May this year came to light during a counselling session at school.

The eldest sister, a seventh-grade student, revealed to a counsellor last day from the Women and Child Development Department that she had experienced child abuse. In a later joint session with the two sisters, the counsellor discovered that the accused had physically and emotionally assaulted the youngest sister too for over a year.

The school authorities based on the report given by the counsellor informed the police. The police have filed a POCSO case against the accused.

The accused came home and assaulted the kids for a year, taking advantage of the family's poverty. He had supported their parents financially. The accused used to visit the house when the parents were away and sexually assault the girls.

