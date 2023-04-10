Kerala train attack: Accused Shahrukh Saifi planned to set two coaches on fire? Report

The investigation team came to the conclusion that after setting fire in the D1 coach of the Express, his next move was to set fire in the D2 coach too.

Kozhikode: According to the latest developments, the accused in the train arson case in Elattur, Shahrukh Saifi had planned to set fire to two compartments of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express.

The probe team is interrogating the accused and as per reports, he did not reveal anything during the second day of grilling. Saifi reiterated the statement that he alone committed the crime.

The investigation team came to the conclusion that after setting fire to the D1 coach of the Express, his next move was to set fire to the D2 coach too. At that time, his bag fell out of the train when the passengers panicked and started to run in panic, which was later found on the tracks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has not ruled out the terror angle in the case. In the preliminary report, NIA suggests that Shahrukh's contacts in Delhi and Noida must be investigated to check for any links with radical outfits. The NIA assessment also suggests further investigation is necessary as it appears that the attack was premeditated after closer inspection.

Officials from Kochi-Chennai drafted the report and submitted it to the Central Government. The decision to select Kerala to attack by the accused Shahrukh Saifi is also a mystery.

According to reports, the accused is not cooperating with the interrogation team citing health issues. IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Commissioner Rajpal Meena of the Maloor Kunnu AR camp on the first day of interrogation on Saturday quizzed Saifi.

Shahrukh Saifi has been charged with IPC 302 (murder), following the death of three people, IPC 307 (Attempt to murder), IPC 326 A, IPC 436, and Indian Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act section 151.

After pouring petrol over the passengers and setting them on fire, the attacker escaped when the train stopped. The incident happened last week. The accused was arrested within four days of the attack from a hospital in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, following an intelligence input. He suffered injuries on his head, face, leg, and hand, and was undergoing treatment. He was nabbed while trying to escape from the hospital in Ratnagiri. Saifi reached Maharashtra by train and other vehicles after committing the crime.

