    Kerala to send essential goods to Tamil Nadu flood victims; Check details

    Kerala lends a helping hand to Tamil Nadu flood victims by sending six loads of essential goods from December 22 to December 26. People can donate the items at the State Disaster Management Authority office opposite Kanakakkunnu Palace and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala lends a helping hand to Tamil Nadu flood victims by sending six loads of essential goods from December 22 to December 26. Five loads of goods were prepared to be sent today.

    The kit consists of one kg rice cooking aluminum pot and lid, a 1-liter tea kettle, two-edged steel pots, two steel glasses, 1 small cooking shovel, 1 spoon, a small aluminum rolling pin, and 1 knife sent to Tamil Nadu. It is planned to provide a 1000-pot kit by tomorrow. 

    If you want to help, please consider donating a utensil kit today (December 26). The collection of goods will end today. Earlier, kits containing food items, buckets, mugs, toothbrushes, and toothpastes were distributed.

    This relief effort for the flood victims in Tamil Nadu is being carried out following the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. You can donate at the State Disaster Management Authority office opposite Kanakakkunnu Palace and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office. The coordination of relief work is overseen by MG Rajamanikyam, Principal Director of the Local Self-Government Department.

     Students and young people are volunteering to pack essential items. For more information, you can contact: 89439 09038, 97468 01846.

