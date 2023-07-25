Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Orange alert sounded in various districts

Kerala will receive widespread rainfall in the coming days and IMD has sounded an orange alert in various districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in the state today (July 25). The IMD warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the northern districts. An orange alert was issued in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts. In view of the heavy rains, the District Collectors declared a holiday for educational institutions in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts today. The holiday is applicable to professional colleges as well.

Also read: Muttil tree felling case: Tribals confirm govt order was manipulated to cut trees

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea as wind gusts of up to 55 km per hour are expected along the Kerala coast.

In Kozhikode, the rainfall continues and a youth who was washed away in the water, could not be traced. The schools are given a holiday in the district following heavy rainfall.

An abrupt tropical cyclone's arrival in Cherpulassery, Palakkad, resulted in significant destruction there. In Pallattpady in Chalavara, about 15 homes were partially destroyed as a result of trees being uprooted and falling on top of buildings. At eight in the evening on Monday, the cyclone made landfall near Chalavara. Teakwood trees belonging to the Forest Department that fell over two houses caused partial destruction. The uprooted trees caused damage to three cars, including two auto rickshaws and a scooter belonging to a panchayat member. Since Monday night, there has been a total disruption in the area's electricity supply. Trees that fell caused traffic disruptions as well.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation is lying over the west-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast up to middle tropospheric levels.