    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall for next three days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts

    Kerala will receive heavy rainfall for the next three days and IMD has issued a yellow alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod today.

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall for next three days; IMD issues yellow alert
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala will likely receive heavy downpours for three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of widespread rain in Kerala and heavy rain in isolated places till July 22. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded in four districts today including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

    Yellow alert in other districts in the coming days:
    July 20: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
    July 21: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
    July 22: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

    Heavy rainfall means 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

    Also, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre has also informed that there is a possibility of high waves and sea storms on the Kerala coast till 11.30 pm on July 20 (Thursday).

    IMD has advised fishermen not to go fishing in Kerala and Karnataka coasts due to the possibility of strong winds from today till July 22.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 8:58 AM IST
