Kerala, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, will hold a major protest and Satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram on Jan 12. The demonstration is against the Centre's alleged 'financial strangulation', citing reduced borrowing limits and pending dues.

Kerala is gearing up for a major protest on January 12th in Thiruvananthapuram against the Centre's financial squeeze. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced the opening of a new front of resistance on Monday at Thiruvananthapuram, adding that a one-day Satyagraha will also be held, amid the state's opposition to the Centre's alleged financial blockage on the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a detailed post on X, the Chief Minister called these the steps "against the ongoing financial strangulation by the centre". "Kerala opens a new front of resistance on Jan 12th at Thiruvananthapuram against the ongoing financial strangulation by the centre. A one-day Satyagraha with mass participation will be held, marking the state's protest against the sanctions," he wrote.

CM Details 'Financial Strangulation' by Centre

He further painted a "bleak picture" of the alleged financial blockade, including reduced borrowing limits, IGST recovery, pending compensation for the state's development expenditure, and arrears on centrally sponsored schemes.

Providing detailed data on them, the CM wrote, "The bleak picture of the financial blockade is as follows: Slashing ₹5,900 Cr from the state's eligible borrowing limit for the last three months (January-March) of the financial year. The total reduction in borrowing limits this year alone is ₹17,000 Cr. The request for an additional ₹6,000 Cr loan as compensation for the state's expenditure on National Highway land acquisition remains pending," he wrote.

"₹965 Cr of IGST recovery is currently being withheld; ₹3,300 Cr in borrowing permission has been denied based on guarantee deposits; The total arrears for centrally sponsored schemes stand at ₹5,784 Cr," he added.

The Chief Minister concluded the post by stating that the party will resist the Centre's efforts to "stall Kerala's progress." "The concerted efforts to stall Kerala's progress will be duly resisted by our people. We shall fight, we shall win," the CM reaffirmed in the post.

Background of the Protest

Earlier on Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the BJP-led Central government of allegedly "attempting to financially strangle Kerala," and announced a "Satyagraha protest" on January 12th.

The Chief Minister denounced the Centre, citing alleged implementation of cutbacks, thereby causing financial issues in the state.' "The Central Government is continuously attempting to financially strangle Kerala. Since 2017, the Centre has been implementing cutbacks by including amounts from the Public Account while fixing reductions in the State's permissible borrowing limit," he had accused.

Call for Support

He further stated that the state government will protest what he called the "Central government's economic blockage against Kerala." The CM had requested the support of others for the protest. "In protest against the Central Government's economic blockade against Kerala, a satyagraha protest will be organised on January 12 at the Martyrs' Column in Thiruvananthapuram, with the participation of Ministers, MLAs and MPs. The support of everyone is requested for this protest," the CM had announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)