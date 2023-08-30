Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to get second Vande Bharat Express soon; Check details

    Following the overwhelming response to India's semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express in Kerala, the second train has been allotted to the state by the Indian Railways. This time, it would be the redesigned rake operating between Mangalore and Ernakulam. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Ernakulam: The Centre has sanctioned the second Vande Bharat Express for Kerala. According to reports, the latest rake with a new colour and design will be handed over to Southern Railways soon. The second Vande Bharat Express could operate along one of two routes. The suggested routes are Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru-Ernakulam. However, running the train between Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram will necessitate the use of two rakes.

    The Chennai Integral Coach Factory will deliver eight coaches of the redesigned Vande Bharat train to Southern Railway.

    According to reports, the Vande Bharat Express will leave Mangalore at 6 am and reach Ernakulam by 12 noon. The train will commence its journey from Ernakulam in the afternoon and reach Mangalore by 7 pm. It is interesting to note that the first redesigned rake of the Vande Bharat Express will be given to Kerala as an Onam gift. 

    The current Vande Bharat services operate between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. There were earlier reports that Kerala might have its second Vande Bharat train during the Onam season. BJP leaders in the state made a similar claim, and it is now a fact. In Chennai, the loco pilots also received the necessary training.

    The routes between Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Bengaluru, Tirunelveli and Chennai, and Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram are also in demand for Vande Bharat service.

    The upcoming Vande Bharat Express will have a greater seat reclining angle, better seat padding, easier access to mobile charging stations, longer footrests in executive chair cars, deeper washbasins to prevent water splashing, and better lighting in the restrooms. It will also have wheelchair mounting points for specially-abled passengers in the driving trailer coaches, a change from resistive touch to capacitive touch for the reading lamp's touch to make it easier to use, better roller blind fabric and an anti-climbing device for increased safety. 

